Pujya Doss

FEBRUARY 10, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop songs turning 10 years in 2024

Energetic anthem blending hip-hop and pop elements, showcasing BTS's early charm and dynamic choreography

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS’s Boy In Luv

Red Velvet’s Happiness

Image:  SM Entertainment.

Debut single with catchy hooks and vibrant visuals, introducing Red Velvet's unique blend of pop and R&B

Empowering anthem with catchy beats and fierce choreography, highlighting Girls' Generation's iconic presence

Girls’ Generation’s Mr.Mr.

Image:  SM Entertainment.

Seductive track featuring addictive melodies and bold choreography, solidifying AOA's status as rising stars in K-pop

AOA’s Miniskirt

Image:  FNC Entertainment

Quirky and colorful song with catchy hooks and playful choreography, showcasing Orange Caramel's unique concept

Orange Caramel’s Catallena

Image:  Pledis Entertainment

Sophisticated track blending jazz and pop elements, showcasing TVXQ!'s mature sound and captivating performances

TVXQ!’s Something

Image: SM Entertainment

Electrifying anthem with powerful vocals and dynamic choreography, solidifying EXO's reputation as K-pop royalty

EXO’s Overdose

Image:  SM Entertainment

Experimental electro-pop track with edgy visuals and bold sound, showcasing f(x)'s boundary-pushing style

f(x)’s Red Light

Image:  SM Entertainment

Soulful R&B ballad showcasing Taeyang's emotive vocals and heartfelt lyrics, leaving a lasting impact

Taeyang’s Eyes, Nose, Lips

Image:  YG Entertainment

Dynamic and sophisticated track with powerful vocals and chic visuals, highlighting TTS's vocal prowess

Girls’ Generation – TTS’s Holler

Image:  SM Entertainment

