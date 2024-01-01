10 K-pop songs turning 10 years in 2024
Energetic anthem blending hip-hop and pop elements, showcasing BTS's early charm and dynamic choreography
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS’s Boy In Luv
Red Velvet’s Happiness
Image: SM Entertainment.
Debut single with catchy hooks and vibrant visuals, introducing Red Velvet's unique blend of pop and R&B
Empowering anthem with catchy beats and fierce choreography, highlighting Girls' Generation's iconic presence
Girls’ Generation’s Mr.Mr.
Image: SM Entertainment.
Seductive track featuring addictive melodies and bold choreography, solidifying AOA's status as rising stars in K-pop
AOA’s Miniskirt
Image: FNC Entertainment
Quirky and colorful song with catchy hooks and playful choreography, showcasing Orange Caramel's unique concept
Orange Caramel’s Catallena
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Sophisticated track blending jazz and pop elements, showcasing TVXQ!'s mature sound and captivating performances
TVXQ!’s Something
Image: SM Entertainment
Electrifying anthem with powerful vocals and dynamic choreography, solidifying EXO's reputation as K-pop royalty
EXO’s Overdose
Image: SM Entertainment
Experimental electro-pop track with edgy visuals and bold sound, showcasing f(x)'s boundary-pushing style
f(x)’s Red Light
Image: SM Entertainment
Soulful R&B ballad showcasing Taeyang's emotive vocals and heartfelt lyrics, leaving a lasting impact
Taeyang’s Eyes, Nose, Lips
Image: YG Entertainment
Dynamic and sophisticated track with powerful vocals and chic visuals, highlighting TTS's vocal prowess
Girls’ Generation – TTS’s Holler
Image: SM Entertainment