august 21, 2024

10 K-pop songs with beach vibes

Pujya Doss

Entertainment

A catchy summer anthem with infectious beats and feel-good vibes, perfect for dancing in the sun

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

 Dynamite by BTS: 

BLACKPINK's powerful vocals and energetic beats set the mood for a thrilling beach adventure

How You Like That by BLACKPINK: 

Image:  YG Entertainment.

TWICE's upbeat track with catchy hooks and playful lyrics brings a touch of glamour to your beach day

Fancy by TWICE: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

A lively and carefree tune that evokes the spirit of summertime fun, ideal for enjoying the beach with friends

Holiday by Girls' Generation: 

Image: SM Entertainment

This catchy summer bop exudes confidence and joy, making it the perfect soundtrack for soaking up the sun by the shore

 Rollin' by Brave Girls: 

Image: Brave Entertainment

With its tropical vibes and irresistible rhythm, Kokobop will have you swaying along the beachside in pure bliss

Kokobop by EXO: 

Image: SM Entertainment

Red Velvet's vibrant song celebrates the sweetness of summer fruits, adding a pop of color to your beach day playlist

Red Flavor by Red Velvet: 

Image: SM Entertainment

SF9's refreshing track captures the essence of a summer breeze, creating a relaxed atmosphere for a leisurely day at the beach

Summer Breeze by SF9:

Image: FNC Entertainment

This playful and flirty song by SISTAR is perfect for beachgoers looking to let loose and have some fun in the sun

Touch My Body by SISTAR: 

Image: Starship Entertainment

Choerry's upbeat track brings a burst of energy and excitement, adding a touch of sweetness to your beach day adventures

 Love Cherry Motion by Choerry (LOONA): 

Image: Blockberry Creative

