10 K-pop songs with divine feminine energy
Pujya Doss
This track is a celebration of womanhood, urging women to embrace their true selves and set their own standards. The choreography and music video highlight diverse representations of femininity.
Image: SM Entertainment
Woman by BoA
An anthem of independence, this song conveys confidence and self-reliance, rejecting the idea that women need to depend on men for financial or emotional fulfillment.
Image: JYP Entertainment
I Don’t Need A Man by Miss A
This powerful track draws parallels between the strength of a woman and the majestic lioness, emphasizing resilience and leadership.
Lion by (G)I-DLE
Image: Cube Entertainment
A sweet and gentle song about the nervousness and excitement of young love, with a relaxing and catchy bubblegum electronic sound.
Image: ADOR
Super Shy by NewJeans
This pop track blends disco, synth, and bubblegum pop, depicting the feelings of unrequited love with soothing vocals and an easy-listening vibe.
Cupid by FIFTY FIFTY
Image: ATTRAKT
This Bossa nova-inspired song expresses the intoxicating feeling of being in love, comparing it to the effects of alcohol in a laid-back, tropical setting.
Alcohol-Free by TWICE
Image: JYP Entertainment
Featuring delicate vocals, this house music track explores the confusing and unexpected feelings of falling in love, perfect for a relaxed summer setting.
4 Walls by f(x)
Image: SM Entertainment
A slow R&B ballad inspired by a Korean folk tale, this song showcases sweet and emotional vocals, making it ideal for a peaceful evening.
One Of These Nights by Red Velvet
Image: SM Entertainment
An affectionate R&B and soul single dedicated to ITZY's fans, expressing gratitude and warmth with heartfelt lyrics.
Trust Me (MIDZY) by ITZY
Image: JYP Entertainment
A minimalist ballad that highlights the group's vocals, expressing the pain and healing process following a breakup, ideal for emotional release.
Put It Straight by (G)I-DLE
Image: Cube Entertainment