july 09, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop songs with divine feminine energy

Pujya Doss

This track is a celebration of womanhood, urging women to embrace their true selves and set their own standards. The choreography and music video highlight diverse representations of femininity.

Image: SM Entertainment​ 

Woman by BoA

An anthem of independence, this song conveys confidence and self-reliance, rejecting the idea that women need to depend on men for financial or emotional fulfillment.

Image:  JYP Entertainment​

I Don’t Need A Man by Miss A

This powerful track draws parallels between the strength of a woman and the majestic lioness, emphasizing resilience and leadership.

Lion by (G)I-DLE

Image:  Cube Entertainment​

A sweet and gentle song about the nervousness and excitement of young love, with a relaxing and catchy bubblegum electronic sound.

Image:  ADOR​ 

Super Shy by NewJeans

This pop track blends disco, synth, and bubblegum pop, depicting the feelings of unrequited love with soothing vocals and an easy-listening vibe.

Cupid by FIFTY FIFTY

Image:  ATTRAKT

This Bossa nova-inspired song expresses the intoxicating feeling of being in love, comparing it to the effects of alcohol in a laid-back, tropical setting.

Alcohol-Free by TWICE

Image:  JYP Entertainment​

Featuring delicate vocals, this house music track explores the confusing and unexpected feelings of falling in love, perfect for a relaxed summer setting.

4 Walls by f(x)

Image:  SM Entertainment

A slow R&B ballad inspired by a Korean folk tale, this song showcases sweet and emotional vocals, making it ideal for a peaceful evening.

One Of These Nights by Red Velvet

Image:  SM Entertainment​

An affectionate R&B and soul single dedicated to ITZY's fans, expressing gratitude and warmth with heartfelt lyrics.

Trust Me (MIDZY) by ITZY

Image:  JYP Entertainment​

A minimalist ballad that highlights the group's vocals, expressing the pain and healing process following a breakup, ideal for emotional release.

Put It Straight by (G)I-DLE

Image:  Cube Entertainment​

