10 K-pop songs with main character energy
Image: JYP Entertainment
Fancy by TWICE
This upbeat anthem makes you feel like the star of your own movie. Its infectious chorus and confident vibe are unforgettable
Powerful and fierce, this song’s dynamic beats and strong lyrics give you the confidence of a main character ready to conquer
Image: YG Entertainment
Kill This Love by BLACKPINK
This dramatic and haunting track’s captivating melody and intense emotions make you feel like the center of an intriguing story
Image: SM Entertainment
Psycho by Red Velvet
With its empowering message and bold beats, this song boosts your confidence, making you feel unstoppable and unique
Image: JYP Entertainment
DALLA DALLA by ITZY
Epic and motivational, this song’s powerful rhythm and lyrics make you feel like you’re ready to take on any challenge
ON by BTS
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
A fearless anthem with energetic beats and bold lyrics, making you feel confident and unapologetic like the main character
Not Shy by ITZY
Image: JYP Entertainment
This intense and mesmerizing track’s dynamic beats and emotive lyrics make you feel like the protagonist in a captivating tale
Eclipse by GOT7
Image: JYP Entertainment
Majestic and powerful, this song’s fierce lyrics and regal melody give you the confidence of a queen ruling her kingdom
Lion by (G)I-DLE
Image: CUBE Entertainment
Heartwarming and uplifting, this song’s comforting lyrics and bright melody make you feel cherished and significant
Feel Special by TWICE
Image: JYP Entertainment
Click Here
Empowering and bold, this song’s strong beats and self-love message make you feel like the main character of your own narrative
Maria by Hwasa
Image: RBW Entertainment