Pujya Doss

JULY 18, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop songs with main character energy 

Image: JYP Entertainment

Fancy by TWICE

This upbeat anthem makes you feel like the star of your own movie. Its infectious chorus and confident vibe are unforgettable

Powerful and fierce, this song’s dynamic beats and strong lyrics give you the confidence of a main character ready to conquer

Image: YG Entertainment

Kill This Love by BLACKPINK

This dramatic and haunting track’s captivating melody and intense emotions make you feel like the center of an intriguing story

Image: SM Entertainment

Psycho by Red Velvet

With its empowering message and bold beats, this song boosts your confidence, making you feel unstoppable and unique

Image: JYP Entertainment

DALLA DALLA by ITZY

Epic and motivational, this song’s powerful rhythm and lyrics make you feel like you’re ready to take on any challenge

ON by BTS

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

A fearless anthem with energetic beats and bold lyrics, making you feel confident and unapologetic like the main character

Not Shy by ITZY

Image: JYP Entertainment

This intense and mesmerizing track’s dynamic beats and emotive lyrics make you feel like the protagonist in a captivating tale

Eclipse by GOT7

Image: JYP Entertainment

Majestic and powerful, this song’s fierce lyrics and regal melody give you the confidence of a queen ruling her kingdom

Lion by (G)I-DLE

Image: CUBE Entertainment

Heartwarming and uplifting, this song’s comforting lyrics and bright melody make you feel cherished and significant

Feel Special by TWICE

Image: JYP Entertainment

Empowering and bold, this song’s strong beats and self-love message make you feel like the main character of your own narrative

Maria by Hwasa

Image: RBW Entertainment

