10 K-pop songs with most impressive raps
With a powerful rap line including RM and Suga, MIC Drop showcases intense verses and clever wordplay, solidifying BTS's reputation for strong rap elements
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS - MIC Drop
Stray Kids' God's Menu features dynamic rap verses from members like Bang Chan and Changbin, displaying intricate flows and impactful delivery
Image: JYP Entertainment
STRAY KIDS - God's Menu
ATEEZ's rap-centric track, Fireworks, boasts Hongjoong and Mingi's impressive rap skills, with rapid-fire verses adding energy to the song
Image: KQ Entertainment
ATEEZ - Fireworks (I'm The One)
Chanyeol's iconic rap in Monster elevates the song's intensity, showcasing EXO's ability to seamlessly incorporate rap into their diverse sound
EXO - Monster
Image: SM Entertainment
G-Dragon and T.O.P's charismatic raps in Bang Bang Bang contribute to the song's explosive energy, highlighting BIGBANG's rap prowess
BIGBANG - Bang Bang Bang
Image: YG Entertainment
ITZY - WANNABE
Image: JYP Entertainment
WANNABE features Lia and Ryujin's impactful rap verses, adding a fierce edge to ITZY's empowering anthem
MAMAMOO - HIP
Image: RBW
MAMAMOO's HIP showcases Moonbyul's versatile rap skills, bringing a confident and sassy vibe to the track
Mark and Taeyong's rap verses in Kick Back are characterized by their speed and precision, enhancing the song's dynamic and edgy nature
NCT 127 - Kick Back
Image: SM Entertainment
Soyeon's impactful rap in (G)I-DLE's debut track LATATA establishes her as a formidable rapper, contributing to the group's unique sound
(G)I-DLE - LATATA
Image: Cube Entertainment
ATEEZ's HALA HALA features Mingi's intense rap, creating a dark and powerful atmosphere, showcasing ATEEZ's versatility
ATEEZ - HALA HALA (Hearts Awakened, Live Alive)
Image: KQ Entertainment