Pujya Doss

January 29, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop songs with most impressive raps

With a powerful rap line including RM and Suga, MIC Drop showcases intense verses and clever wordplay, solidifying BTS's reputation for strong rap elements

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS - MIC Drop

Stray Kids' God's Menu features dynamic rap verses from members like Bang Chan and Changbin, displaying intricate flows and impactful delivery

Image:  JYP Entertainment

STRAY KIDS - God's Menu

ATEEZ's rap-centric track, Fireworks, boasts Hongjoong and Mingi's impressive rap skills, with rapid-fire verses adding energy to the song

Image:  KQ Entertainment

ATEEZ - Fireworks (I'm The One)

Chanyeol's iconic rap in Monster elevates the song's intensity, showcasing EXO's ability to seamlessly incorporate rap into their diverse sound

EXO - Monster

Image:  SM Entertainment

G-Dragon and T.O.P's charismatic raps in Bang Bang Bang contribute to the song's explosive energy, highlighting BIGBANG's rap prowess

BIGBANG - Bang Bang Bang

Image:  YG Entertainment

ITZY - WANNABE

Image:  JYP Entertainment

WANNABE features Lia and Ryujin's impactful rap verses, adding a fierce edge to ITZY's empowering anthem

MAMAMOO - HIP

Image:  RBW

MAMAMOO's HIP showcases Moonbyul's versatile rap skills, bringing a confident and sassy vibe to the track

Mark and Taeyong's rap verses in Kick Back are characterized by their speed and precision, enhancing the song's dynamic and edgy nature

NCT 127 - Kick Back

Image:  SM Entertainment

Soyeon's impactful rap in (G)I-DLE's debut track LATATA establishes her as a formidable rapper, contributing to the group's unique sound

(G)I-DLE - LATATA

Image:  Cube Entertainment

ATEEZ's HALA HALA features Mingi's intense rap, creating a dark and powerful atmosphere, showcasing ATEEZ's versatility

ATEEZ - HALA HALA (Hearts Awakened, Live Alive)

Image:  KQ Entertainment

