june 08, 2024

10 K-pop Songs with the Best Dance Choreography

PSY's horse-riding dance took the world by storm, becoming a global sensation

Image: YG Entertainment

Gangnam Style by PSY 

The synchronized hand choreography from this classic track is iconic

Image: SM Entertainment 

Sorry, Sorry by Super Junior 

The lollipop gesture and dance moves added flair to this collaboration

Lollipop by 2NE1 and Big Bang 

Image: YG Entertainment 

Hani's leg dance became a viral sensation, boosting the group's popularity

Up & Down by EXID 

Image: Banana Culture 

The adorable TT pose and dance captivated fans worldwide

TT by TWICE 

Image: JYP Entertainment 

The simple yet catchy Love Scenario hand choreography became a hit

Love Scenario by iKON 

Image: YG Entertainment 

The hip-thrusting dance contributed to the song's viral success

Bboom Bboom by MOMOLAND 

Image: MLD Entertainment 

TWICE's elegant and sophisticated dance moves matched the song's title

Fancy by TWICE 

Image: JYP Entertainment 

With a catchy song upbeat music and perfect choreo no wonder the dance was spot-on

WANNA BE by ITZY 

Image: JYP Entertainment 

The stunning choreography and shh finger gesture added to the song's allure

Psycho by Red Velvet

Image: SM Entertainment 

