Pujya Doss

MARCH 27, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop Songs with the Most Impressive Choreography

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

MIC Drop by BTS: 

BTS showcases powerful moves, syncing perfectly with their intense beats, highlighting their precision and energy

ITZY's dynamic choreography is full of sharp moves and confident gestures, perfectly matching the song's empowering message

Image: JYP Entertainment

Dalla Dalla by ITZY: 

Red Velvet's smooth yet intricate choreography blends elegance with strength, captivating viewers with their synchronized movements and graceful transitions

Image: SM Entertainment

Psycho by Red Velvet: 

BTS delivers intense choreography with explosive energy, featuring dynamic formations and powerful gestures that perfectly complement the song's fiery vibe

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Fire by BTS:

BLACKPINK's fierce choreography impresses with its intricate formations, sharp movements, and powerful expressions, perfectly embodying the song's bold message

Image: YG Entertainment

Kill This Love by BLACKPINK: 

TWICE's elegant choreography combines intricate footwork with graceful arm movements, showcasing their versatility and synchronization

Image: JYP Entertainment

Fancy by TWICE: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

GOT7's high-energy choreography features powerful jumps, intricate formations, and intense moves, captivating viewers with their impressive athleticism and synchronization

Hard Carry by GOT7: 

EXO's choreography is mesmerizing, with precise synchronization, complex formations, and powerful gestures that perfectly capture the song's dark and seductive vibe

Image: SM Entertainment

Monster by EXO: 

EXO's smooth and sensual choreography impresses with its intricate partnering and seamless transitions, showcasing their sophistication and precision

The Eve by EXO: 

Image: SM Entertainment

BTS delivers captivating choreography with dynamic movements and intricate formations, showcasing their precision and charisma on stage

DNA by BTS: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

