10 K-pop Songs with the Most Impressive Choreography
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
MIC Drop by BTS:
BTS showcases powerful moves, syncing perfectly with their intense beats, highlighting their precision and energy
ITZY's dynamic choreography is full of sharp moves and confident gestures, perfectly matching the song's empowering message
Image: JYP Entertainment
Dalla Dalla by ITZY:
Red Velvet's smooth yet intricate choreography blends elegance with strength, captivating viewers with their synchronized movements and graceful transitions
Image: SM Entertainment
Psycho by Red Velvet:
BTS delivers intense choreography with explosive energy, featuring dynamic formations and powerful gestures that perfectly complement the song's fiery vibe
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Fire by BTS:
BLACKPINK's fierce choreography impresses with its intricate formations, sharp movements, and powerful expressions, perfectly embodying the song's bold message
Image: YG Entertainment
Kill This Love by BLACKPINK:
TWICE's elegant choreography combines intricate footwork with graceful arm movements, showcasing their versatility and synchronization
Image: JYP Entertainment
Fancy by TWICE:
Image: JYP Entertainment
GOT7's high-energy choreography features powerful jumps, intricate formations, and intense moves, captivating viewers with their impressive athleticism and synchronization
Hard Carry by GOT7:
EXO's choreography is mesmerizing, with precise synchronization, complex formations, and powerful gestures that perfectly capture the song's dark and seductive vibe
Image: SM Entertainment
Monster by EXO:
EXO's smooth and sensual choreography impresses with its intricate partnering and seamless transitions, showcasing their sophistication and precision
The Eve by EXO:
Image: SM Entertainment
BTS delivers captivating choreography with dynamic movements and intricate formations, showcasing their precision and charisma on stage
DNA by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC