10 K-pop songs with very deep lyrics
Image: Source Music
Glass Bead by G-Friend
A song celebrating youth and innocence, reflecting on the beauty of fleeting moments and the preciousness of memories
An anthem of hope and resilience, empowering listeners to embrace change and face the future with courage and determination
Image: SM Entertainment
Into the New World by Girls' Generation
Delving into the struggles of youth, BTS inspires listeners to persevere through hardships, offering comfort and encouragement for a brighter tomorrow
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Tomorrow by BTS
Sung with emotional depth, Sejeong's heartfelt ballad expresses the bittersweet journey of love and longing, resonating with listeners' deepest emotions
Image: Jellyfish Entertainment
Flower Way by gugudan Sejeong
Jonghyun's haunting vocals and poignant lyrics depict the anguish of inner turmoil, expressing a desire for liberation and escape from emotional pain
Image: SM Entertainment
Let Me Out by Jonghyun
BIGBANG's introspective track explores themes of disillusionment and vulnerability, revealing the human struggle with identity and societal expectations
Image: YG Entertainment
Loser by BIGBANG
Image: AOMG
Offering solace to those facing hardships, Lee Hi's soulful vocals and comforting lyrics remind listeners to take a moment to breathe amidst life's challenges
Breathe by Lee Hi
Kang Daniel's introspective song delves into the darkness of anxiety and self-doubt, offering a raw portrayal of mental health struggles
Image: Konnect Entertainment
Paranoia by Kang Daniel
Sunmi's evocative lyrics explore the complexities of relationships, navigating the blurred lines between love and obsession with haunting allure
Borderline by Sunmi
Image: Abyss Company
BTS's introspective track delves into feelings of isolation and communication barriers, drawing parallels to the lonely song of the 52-hertz whale
Whalien52 by BTS
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC