10 K-pop songs you can dedicate to your crush
BTS's Boy With Luv expresses admiration and affection, with catchy beats and sweet lyrics perfect for serenading your crush
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Boy With Luv by BTS:
TWICE's Dance the Night Away is a fun, upbeat track, ideal for asking your crush to dance under the stars
Image: JYP Entertainment
Dance the Night Away by TWICE:
iKON's Love Scenario is a catchy love song, with a sweet melody and relatable lyrics, perfect for expressing your feelings to your crush
Image: YG Entertainment
Love Scenario by iKON:
SEVENTEEN's Adore U is a charming confession of affection, with playful lyrics and a catchy chorus, ideal for letting your crush know how you feel
Adore U by SEVENTEEN:
Image: Pledis Entertainment
iKON's My Type is a lively track, expressing admiration for someone special, with catchy hooks and a fun vibe perfect for serenading your crush
My Type by iKON:
Image: YG Entertainment
TWICE's Heart Shaker is a bubbly love song, with an infectious melody and adorable lyrics, sure to make your crush's heart flutter
Heart Shaker by TWICE:
Image: JYP Entertainment
Crush by Weki Meki:
Image: Fantagio Music
Weki Meki's Crush is a catchy tune about the excitement of having a crush, with upbeat rhythms and playful lyrics perfect for dedicating to your crush
BTS's Spring Day is a heartfelt ballad about longing and love, with beautiful melodies and poignant lyrics, perfect for expressing your feelings to your crush
Spring Day by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
SEVENTEEN's Oh My! is a cheerful love song, with catchy hooks and charming lyrics, ideal for showing your affection to your crush
Oh My! by SEVENTEEN:
Image: Pledis Entertainment
GOT7's Just Right is an uplifting anthem about self-love and acceptance, with sweet lyrics and a catchy chorus perfect for making your crush feel special
Just Right by GOT7:
Image: JYP Entertainment