Pujya Doss

MARCH 09, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop songs you can dedicate to your crush 

BTS's Boy With Luv expresses admiration and affection, with catchy beats and sweet lyrics perfect for serenading your crush

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Boy With Luv by BTS: 

TWICE's Dance the Night Away is a fun, upbeat track, ideal for asking your crush to dance under the stars

Image: JYP Entertainment

Dance the Night Away by TWICE: 

iKON's Love Scenario is a catchy love song, with a sweet melody and relatable lyrics, perfect for expressing your feelings to your crush

Image: YG Entertainment

Love Scenario by iKON: 

SEVENTEEN's Adore U is a charming confession of affection, with playful lyrics and a catchy chorus, ideal for letting your crush know how you feel

Adore U by SEVENTEEN: 

Image: Pledis Entertainment

iKON's My Type is a lively track, expressing admiration for someone special, with catchy hooks and a fun vibe perfect for serenading your crush

My Type by iKON: 

Image: YG Entertainment

TWICE's Heart Shaker is a bubbly love song, with an infectious melody and adorable lyrics, sure to make your crush's heart flutter

Heart Shaker by TWICE: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

Crush by Weki Meki:

Image: Fantagio Music

Weki Meki's Crush is a catchy tune about the excitement of having a crush, with upbeat rhythms and playful lyrics perfect for dedicating to your crush

BTS's Spring Day is a heartfelt ballad about longing and love, with beautiful melodies and poignant lyrics, perfect for expressing your feelings to your crush

Spring Day by BTS: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

SEVENTEEN's Oh My! is a cheerful love song, with catchy hooks and charming lyrics, ideal for showing your affection to your crush

Oh My! by SEVENTEEN: 

Image: Pledis Entertainment

GOT7's Just Right is an uplifting anthem about self-love and acceptance, with sweet lyrics and a catchy chorus perfect for making your crush feel special

Just Right by GOT7: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

