Pujya Doss

JULY 08, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop songs you can get addicted to

Image: JYP Entertainment

Fancy by TWICE:

An irresistibly catchy tune with a vibrant melody and upbeat tempo that will keep you hitting the replay button

This upbeat, feel-good anthem with a retro vibe is sure to lift your spirits and get you dancing

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Dynamite by BTS: 

A powerful song with a strong beat and memorable hook that makes it unforgettable

Image: YG Entertainment

Ddu-Du Ddu-Du by BLACKPINK:

This mellow yet addictive track with its simple melody and heartfelt lyrics will stay in your head

Image: YG Entertainment

Love Scenario by iKON:

A sultry, smooth song with an infectious chorus and captivating vibe that will keep you listening

Bad Boy by Red Velvet:

Image: SM Entertainment

A unique blend of two songs that creates an intriguing and addictive musical experience

Sherlock (Clue + Note) by SHINee:

Image: SM Entertainment

A dark, edgy track with a powerful beat and compelling chorus that hooks you instantly

Monster by EXO:

Image: SM Entertainment

An upbeat and playful song with a catchy chorus and charming melody that you'll want to listen to on repeat

Adore U by SEVENTEEN:

Image: Pledis Entertainment

This cheerful and infectious track with its catchy chorus and upbeat rhythm will brighten your day

Cheer Up by TWICE:

Image: JYP Entertainment

Another addictive hit from TWICE, with a fun and catchy chorus that's impossible to forget

TT by TWICE:

Image: JYP Entertainment

