10 K-pop songs you can get addicted to
Image: JYP Entertainment
Fancy by TWICE:
An irresistibly catchy tune with a vibrant melody and upbeat tempo that will keep you hitting the replay button
This upbeat, feel-good anthem with a retro vibe is sure to lift your spirits and get you dancing
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Dynamite by BTS:
A powerful song with a strong beat and memorable hook that makes it unforgettable
Image: YG Entertainment
Ddu-Du Ddu-Du by BLACKPINK:
This mellow yet addictive track with its simple melody and heartfelt lyrics will stay in your head
Image: YG Entertainment
Love Scenario by iKON:
A sultry, smooth song with an infectious chorus and captivating vibe that will keep you listening
Bad Boy by Red Velvet:
Image: SM Entertainment
A unique blend of two songs that creates an intriguing and addictive musical experience
Sherlock (Clue + Note) by SHINee:
Image: SM Entertainment
A dark, edgy track with a powerful beat and compelling chorus that hooks you instantly
Monster by EXO:
Image: SM Entertainment
An upbeat and playful song with a catchy chorus and charming melody that you'll want to listen to on repeat
Adore U by SEVENTEEN:
Image: Pledis Entertainment
This cheerful and infectious track with its catchy chorus and upbeat rhythm will brighten your day
Cheer Up by TWICE:
Image: JYP Entertainment
Click Here
Another addictive hit from TWICE, with a fun and catchy chorus that's impossible to forget
TT by TWICE:
Image: JYP Entertainment