10 K-pop songs you can listen to when in Metro
Jungkook’s uplifting vocals and the dreamy melody make this song perfect for brightening up your metro ride
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Euphoria by BTS:
This catchy and refreshing track with smooth vocals is ideal for relaxing and enjoying the journey
Image: SM Entertainment
View by SHINee:
A fun and bubbly song that adds a touch of joy to your commute with its playful rhythm
Dolphin by Oh My Girl:
Image: WM Entertainment
A dreamy song with soothing vocals and a calming beat, perfect for unwinding during your ride
Lullaby by GOT7:
Image: JYP Entertainment
This catchy and mellow track is great for a laid-back listening experience on the metro
Love Scenario by iKON:
Image: YG Entertainment
A reflective and soothing song that blends IU’s soft voice with G-Dragon’s smooth rap, perfect for some introspective time
Palette by IU ft. G-Dragon:
Image: EDAM Entertainment
An upbeat and cheerful song that adds a burst of energy to your commute
We Young by NCT Dream:
Image: SM Entertainment
A light and fun track with catchy lyrics and a lively beat, making the metro ride more enjoyable
Adore U by SEVENTEEN:
Image: Pledis Entertainment
An empowering and uplifting song with a catchy chorus, perfect for boosting your mood
Feel Special by TWICE:
Image: JYP Entertainment
A soothing and emotional ballad that provides a comforting backdrop to your metro journey
Spring Day by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC