PUJYA DOSS

june 03, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop songs you can listen to when in Metro

Jungkook’s uplifting vocals and the dreamy melody make this song perfect for brightening up your metro ride

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Euphoria by BTS: 

This catchy and refreshing track with smooth vocals is ideal for relaxing and enjoying the journey

Image: SM Entertainment

View by SHINee: 

A fun and bubbly song that adds a touch of joy to your commute with its playful rhythm

Dolphin by Oh My Girl: 

Image: WM Entertainment

A dreamy song with soothing vocals and a calming beat, perfect for unwinding during your ride

Lullaby by GOT7: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

This catchy and mellow track is great for a laid-back listening experience on the metro

Love Scenario by iKON: 

Image: YG Entertainment

A reflective and soothing song that blends IU’s soft voice with G-Dragon’s smooth rap, perfect for some introspective time

Palette by IU ft. G-Dragon: 

Image: EDAM Entertainment

An upbeat and cheerful song that adds a burst of energy to your commute

We Young by NCT Dream: 

Image: SM Entertainment

A light and fun track with catchy lyrics and a lively beat, making the metro ride more enjoyable

Adore U by SEVENTEEN: 

Image: Pledis Entertainment

An empowering and uplifting song with a catchy chorus, perfect for boosting your mood

Feel Special by TWICE:

Image: JYP Entertainment

A soothing and emotional ballad that provides a comforting backdrop to your metro journey

Spring Day by BTS:

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

