10 K-pop songs you can’t help but listen on loop
BTS's Dynamite radiates joy with its upbeat tempo and infectious melody, making it irresistible to listen to on repeat
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Dynamite by BTS:
BLACKPINK's How You Like That captivates with its powerful beats and catchy chorus, drawing you in for multiple listens
Image: YG Entertainment
How You Like That by BLACKPINK:
BTS's Spring Day enchants with its poignant lyrics and soothing melody, inviting you to immerse yourself in its comforting embrace repeatedly
Spring Day by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
iKON's Love Scenario charms with its catchy tune and relatable lyrics, making it a go-to song for endless replays
Love Scenario by iKON:
Image: 143 Entertainment
TWICE's TT delights with its addictive chorus and playful vibe, leaving you unable to resist hitting the replay button
TT by TWICE:
Image: JYP Entertainment
BTS's Boy With Luv features captivating vocals and an infectious rhythm that keep you coming back for more
Boy With Luv by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
TWICE's Fancy dazzles with its catchy hooks and dynamic energy, ensuring it stays on repeat for hours on end
Fancy by TWICE:
Image: JYP Entertainment
PSY's Gangnam Style is a timeless hit with its addictive beat and iconic dance moves, making it a loop-worthy anthem
Gangnam Style by PSY:
Image: P Nation
BTS's Not Today pumps up adrenaline with its powerful sound and empowering lyrics, keeping you hooked for continuous playbacks
Not Today by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BLACKPINK's Kill This Love demands attention with its fierce attitude and infectious energy, ensuring it remains on repeat
Kill This Love by BLACKPINK:
Image: YG Entertainment