Pujya Doss

MARCH 07, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop songs you can’t help but listen on loop

BTS's Dynamite radiates joy with its upbeat tempo and infectious melody, making it irresistible to listen to on repeat

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Dynamite by BTS: 

BLACKPINK's How You Like That captivates with its powerful beats and catchy chorus, drawing you in for multiple listens

Image: YG Entertainment

How You Like That by BLACKPINK: 

BTS's Spring Day enchants with its poignant lyrics and soothing melody, inviting you to immerse yourself in its comforting embrace repeatedly

Spring Day by BTS: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

iKON's Love Scenario charms with its catchy tune and relatable lyrics, making it a go-to song for endless replays

Love Scenario by iKON: 

Image: 143 Entertainment 

TWICE's TT delights with its addictive chorus and playful vibe, leaving you unable to resist hitting the replay button

TT by TWICE:

Image: JYP Entertainment

BTS's Boy With Luv features captivating vocals and an infectious rhythm that keep you coming back for more

Boy With Luv by BTS: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

TWICE's Fancy dazzles with its catchy hooks and dynamic energy, ensuring it stays on repeat for hours on end

Fancy by TWICE: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

PSY's Gangnam Style is a timeless hit with its addictive beat and iconic dance moves, making it a loop-worthy anthem

Gangnam Style by PSY: 

Image: P Nation

BTS's Not Today pumps up adrenaline with its powerful sound and empowering lyrics, keeping you hooked for continuous playbacks

Not Today by BTS: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

BLACKPINK's Kill This Love demands attention with its fierce attitude and infectious energy, ensuring it remains on repeat

Kill This Love by BLACKPINK: 

Image: YG Entertainment

