10 K-pop songs you need in your study playlist
A soothing and melodic song with deep lyrics, ideal for keeping you calm and focused while studying
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Spring Day by BTS:
This mellow track with a smooth rhythm and IU's gentle voice creates a relaxed study atmosphere
Image: EDAM Entertainment
Palette by IU ft. G-Dragon:
A calming and beautifully sung ballad, perfect for creating a peaceful environment to concentrate
Love Poem by IU:
Image: EDAM Entertainment
A touching and emotional song that offers a serene backdrop for focused studying
Dear Name by IU:
Image: EDAM Entertainment
A soft, comforting song that provides a tranquil setting, making it easier to focus on your studies
Through the Night by IU:
Image: EDAM Entertainment
A soulful ballad with smooth vocals and a calming melody, great for maintaining concentration
Universe by EXO:
Image: SM Entertainment
A gentle and heartfelt song with soothing piano and vocals, creating a perfect study environment
Miracles in December by EXO:
Image: SM Entertainment
A melodic and uplifting track that provides a motivating and relaxing backdrop for studying
Run Away by TXT:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
A comforting ballad with Lee Hi's soulful voice, ideal for a stress-free study session
Breathe by Lee Hi:
Image: AOMG
A dreamy song with beautiful harmonies that create a calm and focused study atmosphere
Starry Night by MAMAMOO:
Image: RBW