Pujya Doss

june 05, 2024

10 K-pop songs you need in your study playlist

A soothing and melodic song with deep lyrics, ideal for keeping you calm and focused while studying

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Spring Day by BTS: 

This mellow track with a smooth rhythm and IU's gentle voice creates a relaxed study atmosphere

Image: EDAM Entertainment

Palette by IU ft. G-Dragon:

A calming and beautifully sung ballad, perfect for creating a peaceful environment to concentrate

Love Poem by IU: 

Image: EDAM Entertainment

A touching and emotional song that offers a serene backdrop for focused studying

Dear Name by IU: 

Image: EDAM Entertainment

A soft, comforting song that provides a tranquil setting, making it easier to focus on your studies

Through the Night by IU: 

Image: EDAM Entertainment

A soulful ballad with smooth vocals and a calming melody, great for maintaining concentration

Universe by EXO: 

Image: SM Entertainment

A gentle and heartfelt song with soothing piano and vocals, creating a perfect study environment

Miracles in December by EXO:

Image: SM Entertainment

A melodic and uplifting track that provides a motivating and relaxing backdrop for studying

Run Away by TXT: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

A comforting ballad with Lee Hi's soulful voice, ideal for a stress-free study session

Breathe by Lee Hi: 

Image: AOMG

A dreamy song with beautiful harmonies that create a calm and focused study atmosphere

Starry Night by MAMAMOO: 

Image: RBW

