10 K-pop songs you need to move on with your day
An energetic anthem with blazing beats and fiery rap, Fire ignites spirits and energizes listeners, lifting moods with its infectious energy
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Fire by BTS:
With bold beats and empowering lyrics, Dalla Dalla celebrates self-love and confidence, encouraging listeners to embrace their uniqueness and shine
Image: JYP Entertainment
Dalla Dalla by ITZY:
TWICE's uplifting vocals and encouraging lyrics offer comfort and support, reminding listeners of their worth and making them feel truly special
Image: JYP Entertainment
Feel Special by TWICE:
A cheerful tune with catchy hooks, Shine spreads positivity and joy, brightening moods and inspiring listeners to dance with abandon
Shine by Pentagon:
Image: Cube Entertainment
A melodic anthem celebrating love's ups and downs, Love Scenario uplifts spirits with its catchy chorus and heartwarming lyrics
Image: YG Entertainment
Love Scenario by iKON:
TWICE's bubbly energy and catchy melody infuse Cheer Up with infectious optimism, turning frowns upside down and spreading smiles
Cheer Up by TWICE:
Image: JYP Entertainment
With its dynamic beats and uplifting vibe, Energetic fills listeners with excitement and vitality, invigorating spirits and boosting morale
Energetic by Wanna One:
Image: Swing Entertainment
A feel-good summer anthem with an infectious groove, Rollin' radiates carefree vibes, lifting moods and prompting listeners to dance along
Rollin' by BRAVE GIRLS:
Image: Brave Entertainment
IU's soothing vocals and uplifting melody in Good Day bring warmth and comfort, reassuring listeners that better days are ahead
Good Day by IU:
Image: EDAM Entertainment
With its upbeat tempo and empowering lyrics, We Go Up instills confidence and determination, motivating listeners to reach for the stars
We Go Up by NCT DREAM:
Image: SM Entertainment