august 14, 2024

10 K-pop songs you need to move on with your day 

Pujya Doss

An energetic anthem with blazing beats and fiery rap, Fire ignites spirits and energizes listeners, lifting moods with its infectious energy

Fire by BTS: 

With bold beats and empowering lyrics, Dalla Dalla celebrates self-love and confidence, encouraging listeners to embrace their uniqueness and shine

Dalla Dalla by ITZY:

TWICE's uplifting vocals and encouraging lyrics offer comfort and support, reminding listeners of their worth and making them feel truly special

Feel Special by TWICE: 

A cheerful tune with catchy hooks, Shine spreads positivity and joy, brightening moods and inspiring listeners to dance with abandon

Shine by Pentagon:

A melodic anthem celebrating love's ups and downs, Love Scenario uplifts spirits with its catchy chorus and heartwarming lyrics

Love Scenario by iKON:

TWICE's bubbly energy and catchy melody infuse Cheer Up with infectious optimism, turning frowns upside down and spreading smiles

Cheer Up by TWICE: 

With its dynamic beats and uplifting vibe, Energetic fills listeners with excitement and vitality, invigorating spirits and boosting morale

Energetic by Wanna One: 

A feel-good summer anthem with an infectious groove, Rollin' radiates carefree vibes, lifting moods and prompting listeners to dance along

Rollin' by BRAVE GIRLS: 

IU's soothing vocals and uplifting melody in Good Day bring warmth and comfort, reassuring listeners that better days are ahead

Good Day by IU: 

With its upbeat tempo and empowering lyrics, We Go Up instills confidence and determination, motivating listeners to reach for the stars

We Go Up by NCT DREAM: 

