Heading 3

Pujya Doss

FEBRUARY 23, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop songs you regret missing 

BTS's poignant masterpiece Spring Day encapsulates longing and resilience, with haunting melodies and heartfelt lyrics that linger, offering solace in moments of reflection

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS - Spring Day:

BLACKPINK's debut track Whistle exudes swag and charisma, with catchy hooks and dynamic beats that command attention, marking the beginning of their meteoric rise

Image: YG Entertainment.

BLACKPINK - Whistle: 

TWICE's infectious debut Like OOH-AHH is a burst of energy and charm, with catchy melodies and playful choreography that captured hearts from the start

Image: JYP Entertainment.

TWICE - Like OOH-AHH: 

EXO's iconic anthem Growl exudes confidence and charisma, with smooth vocals and slick choreography that defined a generation, leaving an indelible mark on K-pop

EXO - Growl: 

Image: SM Entertainment.

Red Velvet's sultry hit Bad Boy oozes with attitude and allure, blending smooth R&B vibes with captivating visuals, enticing listeners into its seductive world

Red Velvet - Bad Boy: 

Image: SM Entertainment.

ATEEZ's electrifying Say My Name is a powerhouse of energy and intensity, with explosive beats and dynamic choreography that demands attention, marking their ascent

ATEEZ - Say My Name: 

Image: KQ Entertainment.

ITZY - Dalla Dalla: 

Image: JYP Entertainment.

ITZY's bold debut Dalla Dalla celebrates individuality and confidence, with empowering lyrics and addictive beats that inspire self-love and acceptance

NCT 127's explosive Cherry Bomb is a declaration of rebellion and defiance, with bold rap verses and innovative production that defy expectations

NCT 127 - Cherry Bomb: 

Image: SM Entertainment.

Stray Kids' dynamic God's Menu is a feast of energy and creativity, with powerful rap lines and infectious hooks that showcase their bold and innovative style

Stray Kids - God's Menu: 

Image: JYP Entertainment.

GOT7's uplifting anthem Just Right spreads messages of self-love and acceptance, with catchy melodies and heartwarming lyrics that resonate deeply, offering comfort and reassurance

GOT7 - Just Right: 

Image: JYP Entertainment.

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here