10 K-pop songs you regret missing
BTS's poignant masterpiece Spring Day encapsulates longing and resilience, with haunting melodies and heartfelt lyrics that linger, offering solace in moments of reflection
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS - Spring Day:
BLACKPINK's debut track Whistle exudes swag and charisma, with catchy hooks and dynamic beats that command attention, marking the beginning of their meteoric rise
Image: YG Entertainment.
BLACKPINK - Whistle:
TWICE's infectious debut Like OOH-AHH is a burst of energy and charm, with catchy melodies and playful choreography that captured hearts from the start
Image: JYP Entertainment.
TWICE - Like OOH-AHH:
EXO's iconic anthem Growl exudes confidence and charisma, with smooth vocals and slick choreography that defined a generation, leaving an indelible mark on K-pop
EXO - Growl:
Image: SM Entertainment.
Red Velvet's sultry hit Bad Boy oozes with attitude and allure, blending smooth R&B vibes with captivating visuals, enticing listeners into its seductive world
Red Velvet - Bad Boy:
Image: SM Entertainment.
ATEEZ's electrifying Say My Name is a powerhouse of energy and intensity, with explosive beats and dynamic choreography that demands attention, marking their ascent
ATEEZ - Say My Name:
Image: KQ Entertainment.
ITZY - Dalla Dalla:
Image: JYP Entertainment.
ITZY's bold debut Dalla Dalla celebrates individuality and confidence, with empowering lyrics and addictive beats that inspire self-love and acceptance
NCT 127's explosive Cherry Bomb is a declaration of rebellion and defiance, with bold rap verses and innovative production that defy expectations
NCT 127 - Cherry Bomb:
Image: SM Entertainment.
Stray Kids' dynamic God's Menu is a feast of energy and creativity, with powerful rap lines and infectious hooks that showcase their bold and innovative style
Stray Kids - God's Menu:
Image: JYP Entertainment.
GOT7's uplifting anthem Just Right spreads messages of self-love and acceptance, with catchy melodies and heartwarming lyrics that resonate deeply, offering comfort and reassurance
GOT7 - Just Right:
Image: JYP Entertainment.