10 K-pop songs you’ll be obsessed with
Golden Child's "Without You" is an emotional masterpiece, blending soulful vocals and poignant melodies. The heartfelt ballad showcases the group's musical depth
"Without You" by Golden Child:
Image: Woollim Entertainment.
LOONA's "Eclipse" is a hypnotic blend of ethereal vocals and sleek production. Kim Lip's magnetic presence enhances the song's allure, leaving listeners captivated
"Eclipse" by LOONA/Kim Lip:
Image: Blockberry Creative.
GOT7's "Look" is a dynamic pop anthem, fusing smooth vocals and a contagious beat. The charismatic track showcases GOT7's versatility and stage presence
"Look" by GOT7:
Image: JYP Entertainment.
IZ*ONE's "Violeta" is a burst of vibrant energy, combining catchy hooks and dazzling visuals. The song's infectious rhythm reflects the group's kaleidoscopic charm
"Violeta" by IZ*ONE:
Image: Off the Record Entertainment.
Stray Kids' "Miroh" is a high-octane anthem with fierce rap verses and electrifying beats. The powerful track amplifies Stray Kids' signature energy
"Miroh" by Stray Kids:
Image: JYP Entertainment.
TWICE's "TT" is a playful yet melancholic pop gem, featuring catchy melodies and charming choreography. The song's irresistible charm has solidified TWICE's global appeal
"TT" by TWICE:
Image: JYP Entertainment.
ATEEZ's "Say My Name" is a bold fusion of rap and captivating visuals. The song's intense energy and powerful choreography showcase ATEEZ's dynamic presence
"Say My Name" by ATEEZ:
Image: KQ Entertainment.
Mamamoo's "Um Oh Ah Yeh" is a sassy blend of retro vibes and soulful vocals. The cheeky track highlights Mamamoo's vocal prowess and playful charisma
"Um Oh Ah Yeh" by Mamamoo:
Image: RBW.
BTS's V mesmerizes in "Singularity," a sultry R&B track with moody aesthetics. V's soulful vocals shine, creating a hypnotic experience
"Singularity" by BTS (V):
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Click Here
Girls' Generation's "Gee" is a timeless classic, known for its infectious hooks and iconic choreography. The bubbly pop anthem solidifies the group's status as K-pop legends
"Gee" by Girls' Generation:
Image: SM Entertainment.