10 K-pop Storylines That Will Make You Cry
Yearning for lost loved ones in this emotive folk-pop song will strike a chord in your heart
Spring Day - BTS
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Reflecting on bittersweet memories of the past in this nostalgic rock ballad
Time of Our Life - DAY6
Image: JYP Entertainment
The painful longing expressed in this vulnerable pop ballad tugs at heartstrings
Stay - BLACKPINK
Image: YG Entertainment
Overcoming hardship and finding strength again told beautifully in this R&B ballad
Like Water - WENDY
Image: SM Entertainment
Letting go of a loved one is hard, as expressed in this sorrowful pop ballad
Flower Way - SEJEONG
Image: Jellyfish Entertainment
Missing someone who's gone and longing for closure in this folk pop sorrow song
Dear Name - IU
Image: EDAM Entertainment
Emotive lyrics about missing your family resonate with listeners globally
Hug - SEVENTEEN
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Powerful ballad elegantly expresses the pain of losing a loved one
Missing You - BTOB
Image: Cube Entertainment
The haunting melody and regretful lyrics of this folk ballad will make you tear up
Love Poem - IU
Image: EDAM Entertainment
Click Here
Reflecting on past regrets in this longing folk-pop song tugs heartstrings
Spring Is Gone by Chance - Loco and Yuju
Image: Source Music