 Pujya Doss

January 10, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop Storylines That Will Make You Cry

Yearning for lost loved ones in this emotive folk-pop song will strike a chord in your heart

Spring Day - BTS 

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC 

Reflecting on bittersweet memories of the past in this nostalgic rock ballad

Time of Our Life - DAY6 

Image: JYP Entertainment

The painful longing expressed in this vulnerable pop ballad tugs at heartstrings

Stay - BLACKPINK 

Image: YG Entertainment

Overcoming hardship and finding strength again told beautifully in this R&B ballad

Like Water - WENDY 

Image: SM Entertainment

Letting go of a loved one is hard, as expressed in this sorrowful pop ballad

Flower Way - SEJEONG 

Image: Jellyfish Entertainment

Missing someone who's gone and longing for closure in this folk pop sorrow song

Dear Name - IU 

Image: EDAM Entertainment

Emotive lyrics about missing your family resonate with listeners globally

Hug - SEVENTEEN 

Image: Pledis Entertainment

Powerful ballad elegantly expresses the pain of losing a loved one

Missing You - BTOB 

Image: Cube Entertainment

The haunting melody and regretful lyrics of this folk ballad will make you tear up

Love Poem - IU 

Image: EDAM Entertainment

Reflecting on past regrets in this longing folk-pop song tugs heartstrings

Spring Is Gone by Chance - Loco and Yuju

Image: Source Music

