10 K-pop stress busters you can’t miss
A soothing ballad with comforting melodies, embracing emotions and offering solace during tough times
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Blue & Grey by BTS:
IU's velvety vocals combined with G-Dragon's rap create a comforting, nostalgic vibe, like a warm hug
Image: EDAM Entertainment
Palette by IU feat. (G-Dragon):
Rain sounds and BTS's calming voices create a peaceful atmosphere, washing away worries and inviting relaxation
Rain by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
IU's gentle voice and tender melody soothe the soul, guiding listeners through the night with warmth and reassurance
Through the Night by IU:
Image: EDAM Entertainment
A melancholic yet hopeful track, Spring Day embraces longing with BTS's emotive vocals and a comforting melody
Spring Day by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Lee Hi's soulful vocals and comforting lyrics provide a sense of comfort and encouragement, reminding listeners to take a moment to breathe
Breathe by Lee Hi:
Image: AOMG
DAY6's emotive vocals and poignant lyrics capture the bittersweet essence of memories, offering solace in times of heartache
You Were Beautiful by DAY6:
Image: JYP Entertainment
Dreamcatcher's ethereal vocals and dreamy melody create a serene atmosphere, easing troubled minds and inviting peaceful sleep
Good Night by Dreamcatcher:
Image: Dreamcatcher Company
A poignant ballad with heartfelt vocals, Let Go encourages letting go of burdens and finding peace within oneself
Let Go by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Click Here
IU's emotive delivery and heartfelt lyrics resonate deeply, providing solace and understanding during moments of inner turmoil
Dear Name by IU:
Image: EDAM Entertainment