Pujya Doss

april 05, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop stress busters you can’t miss

A soothing ballad with comforting melodies, embracing emotions and offering solace during tough times

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Blue & Grey by BTS: 

IU's velvety vocals combined with G-Dragon's rap create a comforting, nostalgic vibe, like a warm hug

Image: EDAM Entertainment

Palette by IU feat. (G-Dragon): 

Rain sounds and BTS's calming voices create a peaceful atmosphere, washing away worries and inviting relaxation

Rain by BTS: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

IU's gentle voice and tender melody soothe the soul, guiding listeners through the night with warmth and reassurance

Through the Night by IU: 

Image: EDAM Entertainment

A melancholic yet hopeful track, Spring Day embraces longing with BTS's emotive vocals and a comforting melody

Spring Day by BTS: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Lee Hi's soulful vocals and comforting lyrics provide a sense of comfort and encouragement, reminding listeners to take a moment to breathe

Breathe by Lee Hi: 

Image: AOMG

DAY6's emotive vocals and poignant lyrics capture the bittersweet essence of memories, offering solace in times of heartache

You Were Beautiful by DAY6: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

Dreamcatcher's ethereal vocals and dreamy melody create a serene atmosphere, easing troubled minds and inviting peaceful sleep

Good Night by Dreamcatcher: 

Image: Dreamcatcher Company

A poignant ballad with heartfelt vocals, Let Go encourages letting go of burdens and finding peace within oneself

Let Go by BTS: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

IU's emotive delivery and heartfelt lyrics resonate deeply, providing solace and understanding during moments of inner turmoil

Dear Name by IU: 

Image: EDAM Entertainment

