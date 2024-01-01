10 K-pop Title Tracks of 2024 That Will Make You Move
A dynamic debut that blends signature hip hop with fresh energy, marking a new era post-BLACKPINK
Image: YG Entertainment
Sheesh - BABYMONSTER
ITZY’s pop-rock anthem from the ‘Born to Be’ mini-album electrifies with guitar riffs, showcasing an evolving sound
Image: JYP Entertainment
Untouchable - ITZY
This viral hit from their third EP, influenced by South African beats, features bold dancing and charted globally
Smart - LE SSERAFIM
Image: Source Music
‘Dash’ mixes pop, R&B, punk, and hip-hop from their album ‘Fe3O4: Break’, highlighting genre-blending expertise
Dash - NMIXX
Image: JYP Entertainment
An enchanting track combining sultry vocals with a golden touch, produced by creative minds
Midas Touch - Kiss of Life
Image: S2 Entertainment
A high-stakes love anthem with a catchy chorus and intense choreography
Love or Die - CRAVITY
Image: Starship Entertainment
A bold statement track with a catchy hook that puts RESCENE on the map
UhUh - RESCENE
Image: THE MUZE Entertainment
The perfect party anthem for a night out, brought to you by a vibrant group
Girls’ Night - Loossemble
Image: CTDENM
A pop-punk-rock fusion that energizes your day, with bright vocals shining through
Good Morning - Yena
Image: Yuehua Entertainment
A fashion-forward track that empowers and inspires, redefining K-pop
Super Lady - (G)I-DLE
Image: Cube Entertainment