Pujya Doss

may 31, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop Title Tracks of 2024 That Will Make You Move

A dynamic debut that blends signature hip hop with fresh energy, marking a new era post-BLACKPINK

Image: YG Entertainment

Sheesh - BABYMONSTER

ITZY’s pop-rock anthem from the ‘Born to Be’ mini-album electrifies with guitar riffs, showcasing an evolving sound

Image: JYP Entertainment

Untouchable - ITZY

This viral hit from their third EP, influenced by South African beats, features bold dancing and charted globally

Smart - LE SSERAFIM

Image: Source Music

‘Dash’ mixes pop, R&B, punk, and hip-hop from their album ‘Fe3O4: Break’, highlighting genre-blending expertise

Dash - NMIXX

Image: JYP Entertainment

An enchanting track combining sultry vocals with a golden touch, produced by creative minds

Midas Touch - Kiss of Life

Image: S2 Entertainment

A high-stakes love anthem with a catchy chorus and intense choreography

Love or Die - CRAVITY

Image: Starship Entertainment

A bold statement track with a catchy hook that puts RESCENE on the map

UhUh - RESCENE

Image: THE MUZE Entertainment

The perfect party anthem for a night out, brought to you by a vibrant group

Girls’ Night - Loossemble

Image: CTDENM

A pop-punk-rock fusion that energizes your day, with bright vocals shining through

Good Morning - Yena

Image: Yuehua Entertainment

A fashion-forward track that empowers and inspires, redefining K-pop

Super Lady - (G)I-DLE

Image: Cube Entertainment

