Pujya Doss

MARCH 16, 2024

10 K-pop Tracks for a Cardio Beatdown

This high-tempo track will pump up your workout with its fierce energy.

Image: YG Entertainment

BLACKPINK - DDU-DU DDU-DU

The catchy beat and motivating lyrics of Dope make it perfect for your exercise routine.

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS - Dope

Wannabe exudes confidence, making it a great choice for empowering workouts.

Image: JYP Entertainment

ITZY - Wannabe

The energetic vibe of the Back Door is sure to keep you moving at full throttle.

Image: JYP Entertainment

Stray Kids - Back Door

The powerful beats of DUN DUN are a great match for intense workouts.

Image: Yuehua Entertainment

Everglow - DUN DUN

The uplifting message of Feel Special will add positivity to your fitness routine.

Image: JYP entertainment

TWICE - Feel Special

With its dynamic rhythm, Kick Back is perfect for channeling your workout energy.

Image: SM Entertainment

NCT 127 - Kick Back

The strong beat and fierce attitude of THANXX will fuel your determination.

Image: KQ Entertainment

ATEEZ - THANXX

HIP will infuse your workout with the confident and sassy vibes of MAMAMOO.

Image: RBW

MAMAMOO - HIP

The dynamic shifts in Tempo will match the intensity of your workout, keeping you engaged.

Image: SM Entertainment

EXO - Tempo

