10 K-pop Tracks for Idol Vibes
BTS ignites with Fire, an electrifying anthem that embodies their fiery charisma and dance prowess. Feel the heat!
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Fire by BTS
Red Velvet's Red Flavor is a delightful cocktail of pop, with vibrant melodies that bring a burst of fruity joy
Image: SM Entertainment
Red Flavor by Red Velvet
PENTAGON's Shine exudes youthful exuberance, blending rap and vocal brilliance, making it a catchy dance celebration
Image: Cube Entertainment
Shine by PENTAGON
Girls' Generation-TTS enchants with Holler, radiating sophistication and vocal prowess, revealing their dynamic subunit chemistry
Image: SM Entertainment
Holler by Girls' Generation-TTS
TXT's Cat & Dog playfully explores love with their signature charm and catchy melody, making hearts purr
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Cat & Dog by TOMORROW X TOGETHER
NCT DREAM's BOOM bursts with youthful rebellion, blending rap and vocals, embracing growth and endless dreams
Image: SM Entertainment
WE BOOM by NCT DREAM
ITZY's Dalla Dalla is a vibrant declaration of self-confidence, energized with fierce girl power and addictive beats
Dalla Dalla by ITZY
Image: JYP Entertainment
BTS's No More Dream launches their path to stardom, addressing youthful dreams with fiery passion and hip-hop style
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
No More Dream by BTS
SEVENTEEN's Fear is an intense, sultry exploration of complex emotions, showcasing their vocal and dance prowess
Fear by SEVENTEEN
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Click Here
WayV's Kick Back invites you to join their adrenaline-fueled journey, filled with dynamic rap verses and electrifying beats
Image: SM Entertainment
Kick Back by WayV