Heading 3

Pujya Doss

 October 23, 2023

Entertainment

10 K-pop Tracks for Idol Vibes

BTS ignites with Fire, an electrifying anthem that embodies their fiery charisma and dance prowess. Feel the heat! 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Fire by BTS

Red Velvet's Red Flavor is a delightful cocktail of pop, with vibrant melodies that bring a burst of fruity joy

Image: SM Entertainment

Red Flavor by Red Velvet

PENTAGON's Shine exudes youthful exuberance, blending rap and vocal brilliance, making it a catchy dance celebration

Image: Cube Entertainment

Shine by PENTAGON

Girls' Generation-TTS enchants with Holler, radiating sophistication and vocal prowess, revealing their dynamic subunit chemistry

Image: SM Entertainment

Holler by Girls' Generation-TTS

TXT's Cat & Dog playfully explores love with their signature charm and catchy melody, making hearts purr

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Cat & Dog by TOMORROW X TOGETHER 

NCT DREAM's BOOM bursts with youthful rebellion, blending rap and vocals, embracing growth and endless dreams

Image: SM Entertainment

WE BOOM by NCT DREAM

ITZY's Dalla Dalla is a vibrant declaration of self-confidence, energized with fierce girl power and addictive beats

Dalla Dalla by ITZY

Image: JYP Entertainment

BTS's No More Dream launches their path to stardom, addressing youthful dreams with fiery passion and hip-hop style

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

No More Dream by BTS

SEVENTEEN's Fear is an intense, sultry exploration of complex emotions, showcasing their vocal and dance prowess

Fear by SEVENTEEN

Image: Pledis Entertainment

WayV's Kick Back invites you to join their adrenaline-fueled journey, filled with dynamic rap verses and electrifying beats

Image: SM Entertainment

Kick Back by WayV

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here