Pujya Doss

January 23, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop tracks for study motivation

A soothing anthem, perfect for focused study. Its gentle melody and heartfelt lyrics create a serene atmosphere

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Spring Day - BTS

IU's comforting vocals and G-Dragon's rap blend seamlessly, creating a mellow, artistic vibe ideal for a calm study environment

Image: EDAM Entertainment

Palette - IU ft. G-Dragon

iKON's catchy, upbeat track offers a positive backdrop for studying. Its cheerful rhythm brings energy without distraction

Image: YG Entertainment

Love Scenario - iKON

IU's emotive ballad provides a poignant backdrop, evoking deep emotions without hindering concentration

Dear Name - IU

Image: EDAM Entertainment

A dreamy instrumental by BTS's J-Hope, offering a tranquil soundscape that aids concentration. Perfect for background music during intense study sessions

Blue Side - J-Hope

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Euphoria - Jungkook

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

A melodic masterpiece, BTS's Euphoria delivers a sense of joy and inspiration, making it an ideal study companion

Through The Night - IU

Image: EDAM Entertainment

IU's sweet lullaby is perfect for late-night study sessions. Its gentle melody creates a serene ambiance, fostering focus

Another IU gem, Love Poem combines soulful vocals with a calming melody, making it a study playlist essential

Love Poem - IU

Image: EDAM Entertainment

DAY6's dynamic I Wait offers an energizing rock sound, perfect for injecting motivation into your study playlist

Day6 - I Wait

Image: JYP Entertainment

IU's acoustic ballad, Autumn Morning, provides a peaceful backdrop, capturing the essence of a serene autumn day

Autumn Morning - IU

Image: EDAM Entertainment

