10 K-pop tracks for study motivation
A soothing anthem, perfect for focused study. Its gentle melody and heartfelt lyrics create a serene atmosphere
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Spring Day - BTS
IU's comforting vocals and G-Dragon's rap blend seamlessly, creating a mellow, artistic vibe ideal for a calm study environment
Image: EDAM Entertainment
Palette - IU ft. G-Dragon
iKON's catchy, upbeat track offers a positive backdrop for studying. Its cheerful rhythm brings energy without distraction
Image: YG Entertainment
Love Scenario - iKON
IU's emotive ballad provides a poignant backdrop, evoking deep emotions without hindering concentration
Dear Name - IU
Image: EDAM Entertainment
A dreamy instrumental by BTS's J-Hope, offering a tranquil soundscape that aids concentration. Perfect for background music during intense study sessions
Blue Side - J-Hope
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Euphoria - Jungkook
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
A melodic masterpiece, BTS's Euphoria delivers a sense of joy and inspiration, making it an ideal study companion
Through The Night - IU
Image: EDAM Entertainment
IU's sweet lullaby is perfect for late-night study sessions. Its gentle melody creates a serene ambiance, fostering focus
Another IU gem, Love Poem combines soulful vocals with a calming melody, making it a study playlist essential
Love Poem - IU
Image: EDAM Entertainment
DAY6's dynamic I Wait offers an energizing rock sound, perfect for injecting motivation into your study playlist
Day6 - I Wait
Image: JYP Entertainment
IU's acoustic ballad, Autumn Morning, provides a peaceful backdrop, capturing the essence of a serene autumn day
Autumn Morning - IU
Image: EDAM Entertainment