10 K-pop tracks with boss vibes
BTS's Not Today delivers fierce lyrics and an electrifying beat, igniting your inner badass
BTS - Not Today
Image: Big Hit Entertainment
BLACKPINK's Kill This Love oozes confidence with a powerful sound and bold visuals
BLACKPINK - Kill This Love
Image: YG Entertainment
EXO's Monster exudes a dark allure, showcasing their edgy side and commanding presence
EXO - Monster
Image: SM Entertainment
CL's Hello Bitches is a fierce anthem, radiating unapologetic confidence and swagger
CL - Hello Bitches
Image: YG Entertainment
ATEEZ's HALA HALA unleashes raw energy, embodying a rebel spirit that's undeniably badass
Ateez - HALA HALA Hearts Awakened, Live Alive
Image: KQ Entertainment
Stray Kids' Back Door is an audacious track with an attitude, urging you to break barriers
Stray Kids - Back Door
Image: JYP Entertainment
2NE1's iconic I Am the Best radiates self-assuredness and empowerment
Image: YG Entertainment
2NE1 - I Am the Best
Big Bang's explosive Bang Bang Bang is a high-octane anthem for those craving badass vibes
Image: YG Entertainment
Big Bang - Bang Bang Bang
EVERGLOW's Bon Bon Chocolat is a bold debut that oozes confidence and attitude
Everglow - Bon Bon Chocolat
Image: Yuehua Entertainment
ITZY's WANNABE encourages embracing your unique self with a catchy, empowering sound
ITZY - WANNABE
Image: JYP Entertainment