Pujya Doss

september 02, 2023

Entertainment

10 K-pop tracks with boss vibes

BTS's Not Today delivers fierce lyrics and an electrifying beat, igniting your inner badass 

BTS - Not Today

Image: Big Hit Entertainment

BLACKPINK's Kill This Love oozes confidence with a powerful sound and bold visuals 

BLACKPINK - Kill This Love

Image: YG Entertainment

EXO's Monster exudes a dark allure, showcasing their edgy side and commanding presence 

EXO - Monster

Image: SM Entertainment

CL's Hello Bitches is a fierce anthem, radiating unapologetic confidence and swagger 

CL - Hello Bitches

Image: YG Entertainment

ATEEZ's HALA HALA unleashes raw energy, embodying a rebel spirit that's undeniably badass 

Ateez - HALA HALA Hearts Awakened, Live Alive

Image: KQ Entertainment

Stray Kids' Back Door is an audacious track with an attitude, urging you to break barriers 

Stray Kids - Back Door

Image: JYP Entertainment

2NE1's iconic I Am the Best radiates self-assuredness and empowerment

 Image: YG Entertainment

2NE1 - I Am the Best

Big Bang's explosive Bang Bang Bang is a high-octane anthem for those craving badass vibes

Image: YG Entertainment

Big Bang - Bang Bang Bang

EVERGLOW's Bon Bon Chocolat is a bold debut that oozes confidence and attitude 

Everglow - Bon Bon Chocolat

Image: Yuehua Entertainment

ITZY's WANNABE encourages embracing your unique self with a catchy, empowering sound 

ITZY - WANNABE

Image: JYP Entertainment

