Heading 3

Pujya Doss

 October 20, 2023

Entertainment

10 K-pop Tunes for a Romantic Dinner

Indulge in the seductive allure of 2PM's pop dance masterpiece, where desires ignite and thoughts of a lover consume the mind

Image: JYP Entertainment

2PM – A.D.T.O.Y.

BLACKPINK's pop anthem radiates good vibes, as they yearn for a memorable hug and kiss from a crush, inviting the warmth of love

Image: YG Entertainment

BLACKPINK – AS IF IT’S YOUR LAST

Sunmi, the embodiment of sensuality, enchants with a blend of R&B, soul, and dance. 24 hours explores the eternal longing for a beloved

Image: Makeus Entertainment

Sunmi – 24 hours

Amidst the winter's chill, the nostalgic notes of Same Scent rekindle memories of past love, evoking a romantic mood

Image: RBW

ONEUS – Same Scent

IVE's entrancing dance track weaves a love spell, inspiring boldness in love pursuits. LOVE DIVE kindles the flames of new beginnings

Image: Starship Entertainment

IVE – LOVE DIVE

In Strawberry Moon, pop, rock, and electronic genres converge to paint a dreamy, ethereal date a fantasy that transcends the moon itself

Image: EDAM Entertainment

IU – Strawberry Moon

ASTRO's dance-infused serenade stirs the deepest longings for a lover. The sound of their voice becomes an enchanting melody

ASTRO – All Night

Image: Fantagio

Stay Tonight captivates with a mesmerizing blend of dance, disco-pop, and house, beckoning you to lose yourself in its enchanting sounds

Image: MNH Entertainment

Chungha – Stay Tonight

Crush's R&B soul journey sets a sensual mood, where lovers surrender to desire and embark on an intimate dance of affection

Crush – Hug Me feat. Gaeko

Image: P Nation

Moon Jongup's electrifying R&B-infused dance track weaves a tale of intense emotions for a significant other, guided by his captivating voice

Image: The Groove Company

Moon Jongup – US

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here