10 K-pop Tunes for a Romantic Dinner
Indulge in the seductive allure of 2PM's pop dance masterpiece, where desires ignite and thoughts of a lover consume the mind
Image: JYP Entertainment
2PM – A.D.T.O.Y.
BLACKPINK's pop anthem radiates good vibes, as they yearn for a memorable hug and kiss from a crush, inviting the warmth of love
Image: YG Entertainment
BLACKPINK – AS IF IT’S YOUR LAST
Sunmi, the embodiment of sensuality, enchants with a blend of R&B, soul, and dance. 24 hours explores the eternal longing for a beloved
Image: Makeus Entertainment
Sunmi – 24 hours
Amidst the winter's chill, the nostalgic notes of Same Scent rekindle memories of past love, evoking a romantic mood
Image: RBW
ONEUS – Same Scent
IVE's entrancing dance track weaves a love spell, inspiring boldness in love pursuits. LOVE DIVE kindles the flames of new beginnings
Image: Starship Entertainment
IVE – LOVE DIVE
In Strawberry Moon, pop, rock, and electronic genres converge to paint a dreamy, ethereal date a fantasy that transcends the moon itself
Image: EDAM Entertainment
IU – Strawberry Moon
ASTRO's dance-infused serenade stirs the deepest longings for a lover. The sound of their voice becomes an enchanting melody
ASTRO – All Night
Image: Fantagio
Stay Tonight captivates with a mesmerizing blend of dance, disco-pop, and house, beckoning you to lose yourself in its enchanting sounds
Image: MNH Entertainment
Chungha – Stay Tonight
Crush's R&B soul journey sets a sensual mood, where lovers surrender to desire and embark on an intimate dance of affection
Crush – Hug Me feat. Gaeko
Image: P Nation
Moon Jongup's electrifying R&B-infused dance track weaves a tale of intense emotions for a significant other, guided by his captivating voice
Image: The Groove Company
Moon Jongup – US