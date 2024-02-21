10 K-pop Virtual Groups
MAVE, the trailblazing K-pop girl group comprising 4 members debuted in January 2023, blending AI technology with human creativity for global entertainment
SOURCE: Metaverse Entertainment
MAVE:
PLAVE, a five-member boy group debuted on March 12, with their single album Asterum. Their name combines 'Play' and 'Reve,' signifying their journey to fulfill dreams in a new world
SOURCE: VLAST
PLAVE:
StelLive is a six-member virtual content creator group that debuted in January 2023. On February 21, 2024, they made their music debut with the digital single Milky Way
StelLive:
SOURCE: Accerlers
IITERNITI, previously known as ETERNITY, is an 11-member girl group that debuted on March 22, 2021, with the release of their first digital single album titled I'm Real
IITERNITI:
SOURCE: Pulse9
Isegye Idol, a six-member V-Tuber and girl group made their music debut on December 17, 2021, with the release of the digital single Re: Wind
Isegye Idol:
SOURCE: WAK Entertainment
LUVDIA, also a five-member girl group debuted with Luv Tap digitally on September 17, 2023, after online performances since May 2023
LUVDIA:
SOURCE: 3Y Corporation
Riot Games introduced HEARTSTEEL, a virtual boy group, on October 16, 2023. Their debut single, PARANOIA dropped on October 23, 2023
HEARTSTEEL:
SOURCE: Riot Games
Aesther, a virtual girl group comprising five members, debuted on July 31, 2023, with their digital single Hands Up
Aesther:
SOURCE: Charon Universe
Liberty, a V-Tuber boy group since 2020, debuted on January 14, 2022, with SPOT.Light. Part of Top Tier Stage, their name embodies liberty means delightful party
Liberty:
SOURCE: UFO Entertainment
Click Here
FE:VERSE breaks new ground in the virtual K-pop landscape by blending established idols with virtual avatars, creating a unique fusion of talent and technology
FE:VERSE:
SOURCE: Kakao Entertainment