Heading 3

Saumya

MARCH 31, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop Virtual Groups

MAVE, the trailblazing K-pop girl group comprising 4 members debuted in January 2023, blending AI technology with human creativity for global entertainment

SOURCE: Metaverse Entertainment

MAVE:

PLAVE, a five-member boy group debuted on March 12, with their single album Asterum. Their name combines 'Play' and 'Reve,' signifying their journey to fulfill dreams in a new world

SOURCE: VLAST

PLAVE:

 StelLive is a six-member virtual content creator group that debuted in January 2023. On February 21, 2024, they made their music debut with the digital single Milky Way

StelLive: 

SOURCE: Accerlers

 IITERNITI, previously known as ETERNITY, is an 11-member girl group that debuted on March 22, 2021, with the release of their first digital single album titled I'm Real

IITERNITI: 

SOURCE: Pulse9

 Isegye Idol, a six-member V-Tuber and girl group made their music debut on December 17, 2021, with the release of the digital single Re: Wind

Isegye Idol:

SOURCE: WAK Entertainment

 LUVDIA, also a five-member girl group debuted with Luv Tap digitally on September 17, 2023, after online performances since May 2023

LUVDIA:

SOURCE: 3Y Corporation

 Riot Games introduced HEARTSTEEL, a virtual boy group, on October 16, 2023. Their debut single, PARANOIA dropped on October 23, 2023

HEARTSTEEL:

SOURCE: Riot Games

Aesther, a virtual girl group comprising five members, debuted on July 31, 2023, with their digital single Hands Up

Aesther: 

SOURCE: Charon Universe

 Liberty, a V-Tuber boy group since 2020, debuted on January 14, 2022, with SPOT.Light. Part of Top Tier Stage, their name embodies liberty means delightful party

Liberty:

SOURCE: UFO Entertainment

FE:VERSE breaks new ground in the virtual K-pop landscape by blending established idols with virtual avatars, creating a unique fusion of talent and technology 

FE:VERSE:

SOURCE: Kakao Entertainment

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here