Heading 3

Pujya Doss

FEBRUARY 12, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-Pop Vocalists Who Will Blow You Away

Sub-vocalist and visual of BTS known for his charisma and vocal prowess

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

Jin (BTS)

Rosé (BLACKPINK)

Image: YG Entertainment.

Main vocalist and lead dancer of BLACKPINK, renowned for her emotive singing and captivating performances

Main vocalist, lead dancer, sub-rapper, center, and maknae of BTS, celebrated for his versatile talent and stage presence

Jungkook (BTS)

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC.

Leader and main vocalist of SHINee, admired for his soulful voice and leadership

Onew (SHINee)

Image: SM Entertainment.

Vocalist and dancer of BTS, known for his powerful dance moves and melodious voice

Jimin (BTS)

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC.

Member of ENHYPEN, recognized for his charming personality and dynamic performances

Sunoo (ENHYPEN)

Image: BELIFT LAB.

Leader and main vocalist of TWICE, praised for her strong vocals and leadership skills

Jihyo (TWICE)

Image: JYP Entertainment.

Main rapper and lead singer of BLACKPINK, lauded for her fierce rap delivery and vocal talent

Jennie (BLACKPINK)

Image: YG Entertainment.

Main vocalist and face of the group of SEVENTEEN, known for his impressive vocal range and bright personality

Seungkwan (SEVENTEEN)

Image: Pledis Entertainment.

Main vocalist of SEVENTEEN, appreciated for his emotive singing and stage presence

DK (SEVENTEEN)

Image: Pledis Entertainment.

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here