10 K-Pop Vocalists Who Will Blow You Away
Sub-vocalist and visual of BTS known for his charisma and vocal prowess
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jin (BTS)
Rosé (BLACKPINK)
Image: YG Entertainment.
Main vocalist and lead dancer of BLACKPINK, renowned for her emotive singing and captivating performances
Main vocalist, lead dancer, sub-rapper, center, and maknae of BTS, celebrated for his versatile talent and stage presence
Jungkook (BTS)
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC.
Leader and main vocalist of SHINee, admired for his soulful voice and leadership
Onew (SHINee)
Image: SM Entertainment.
Vocalist and dancer of BTS, known for his powerful dance moves and melodious voice
Jimin (BTS)
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC.
Member of ENHYPEN, recognized for his charming personality and dynamic performances
Sunoo (ENHYPEN)
Image: BELIFT LAB.
Leader and main vocalist of TWICE, praised for her strong vocals and leadership skills
Jihyo (TWICE)
Image: JYP Entertainment.
Main rapper and lead singer of BLACKPINK, lauded for her fierce rap delivery and vocal talent
Jennie (BLACKPINK)
Image: YG Entertainment.
Main vocalist and face of the group of SEVENTEEN, known for his impressive vocal range and bright personality
Seungkwan (SEVENTEEN)
Image: Pledis Entertainment.
Main vocalist of SEVENTEEN, appreciated for his emotive singing and stage presence
DK (SEVENTEEN)
Image: Pledis Entertainment.