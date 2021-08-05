10 Kajol starrers that you should watch

Baazigar centres around the anti-hero character and makes Shah Rukh Khan into a star. It’s a loose remake of the Hollywood hit A Kiss Before Dying. Kajol portrayed her character's gradual maturity with grace
DDLJ
This is easily the biggest romantic hit in India. Both Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol would still be considered superstars if they had retired after this
Gupt
Kajol rode the anti-hero wave and came on top. Kajol even won the Filmfare Best Villain Award for it. Gupt clearly belonged to Kajol. Despite the dark shades of her character, she ended up getting the sympathy of the audience
Ishq
Director Indra Kumar had a casting coup going, casting the much in love real-life pair Kajol and Ajay Devgn together in the film. Ajay wasn’t known for out-and-out comedy before this and proved his versatility with the film
Dushman
Kajol brought out the personalities of both Sonia and Naina effectively and was good in the fight scenes as well. Her chemistry with Sanjay Dutt too got noticed
Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha
It was an unofficial remake of the hit Hollywood film, French Kiss starring Meg Ryan and Kevin Kline and starred real-life sweethearts Ajay and Kajol
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
Designer togs, cool collegians and a love triangle to root, Karan Johar arrived on the movie-making scene with a bang with this film. Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol have an incredible camaraderie which was very much evident on-screen. Rani’s oomph added an X factor to the proceedings
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham
The film was Karan Johar’s take on Ramayana and starred the creme de la creme of Bollywood stars. Kajol played a supportive wife who yearns to reconcile with her husband’s family. She was at her effervescent best in the film
Fanaa
Kajol portrayed the role of a blind girl, Zooni. She was absolutely brilliant in the film and had beautiful chemistry with Aamir Khan
My Name is Khan
My Name is Khan is a beautiful movie about Rizwan Khan (portrayed by Shah Rukh Khan) and his journey across America on the quest to make people realise that he is a Khan and not a terrorist. Kajol plays the role of his wife Mandira, who is the cause of this quest