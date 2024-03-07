10 Karisma Kapoor movies to watch

The movie starring Aamir Khan and Karisma Kapoor is about a taxi driver, Raja who falls in love with Aarti and gets married against her parent's wishes, leading her parents to create problems
Raja Hindustani
This musical tale stars Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, and Karisma Kapoor as Rahul, Pooja and Nisha exploring dreams and love
Dil To Pagal Hai
Karisma Kapoor as Zubeidaa a Muslim actress marries a Sikh prince, and becomes his second wife, exploring the challenging relationship and personal struggles eventually leads her to make a decision that has tragic consequences
Zubeidaa
In this crime-thriller movie, Karisma Kapoor stars as Fiza who goes looking for his brother who gets lost during the Mumbai riots
Fiza
The comedy movie featuring Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor is about twin brothers who got separated after birth and reunited to defeat their enemy
Judwaa
The couple role, played by Karisma Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor finds themselves stuck in a family battle during their first visit to India
Shakthi: The Power
Aamir Khan and Salman Khan's classic movie is about two slackers fighting to get close to rich girls, leading to becoming their protectors from enemy
Andaz Apna Apna
The comedy-drama starring Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor revolves around a housewife who decides to get her husband back after she finds him cheating on her
Biwi No. 1
Jannwar, starring Akshay Kumar and Karisma Kapoor, tells the story of a ruthless criminal who changes after meeting an abandoned child
Jaanwar
Hero No. 1
Govinda, and Karisma Kapoor star in this quirky comedy movie where Rajesh tries to win over Meena’s parents and marry his love