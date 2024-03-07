Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Entertainment

March 07, 2024

10 Karisma Kapoor movies to watch

The movie starring Aamir Khan and Karisma Kapoor is about a taxi driver, Raja who falls in love with Aarti and gets married against her parent's wishes, leading her parents to create problems 

Raja Hindustani

Image: IMDB

This musical tale stars Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, and Karisma Kapoor as Rahul, Pooja and Nisha exploring dreams and love

Image: IMDB

Dil To Pagal Hai

Karisma Kapoor as Zubeidaa a Muslim actress marries a Sikh prince, and becomes his second wife, exploring the challenging relationship and personal struggles eventually leads her to make a decision that has tragic consequences

Image: IMDB

Zubeidaa

In this crime-thriller movie, Karisma Kapoor stars as Fiza who goes looking for his brother who gets lost during the Mumbai riots

Fiza

Image: IMDB

The comedy movie featuring Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor is about twin brothers who got separated after birth and reunited to defeat their enemy

Judwaa

Image: IMDB

The couple role, played by Karisma Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor finds themselves stuck in a family battle during their first visit to India

Shakthi: The Power

Image: IMDB

Aamir Khan and Salman Khan's classic movie is about two slackers fighting to get close to rich girls, leading to becoming their protectors from enemy 

Andaz Apna Apna

Image: IMDB

The comedy-drama starring Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor revolves around a housewife who decides to get her husband back after she finds him cheating on her

Biwi No. 1

Image: IMDB

Jannwar, starring Akshay Kumar and Karisma Kapoor, tells the story of a ruthless criminal who changes after meeting an abandoned child

Jaanwar

Image: IMDB

Hero No. 1

Image: IMDB

Govinda, and Karisma Kapoor star in this quirky comedy movie where Rajesh tries to win over Meena’s parents and marry his love

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here