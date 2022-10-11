Heading 3
10 Key Appearances in Little Women
OCT 11, 2022
Image: News1
Running for 12 episodes, it has been one of the best releases of the year
Little Women
Image: tvN
She heralded the story as the main character and the beginner of it all
Kim Go Eun
Image: tvN
When things began going crazy, it was her character that kept everyone sane
Nam Ji Hyun
Image: tvN
While small, her presence to the storyline was significant
Park Ji Hoo
Image: tvN
His character was a rollercoaster ride and was charming to the end!
Wi Ha Joon
Image: tvN
Despicable to the end, a mere puppet to his wife- what a fabulous portrayal
Uhm Ki Joon
Image: tvN
Uhm Ji Won
The mastermind behind all the happenings, it was a delight to watch her act
Image: tvN
The character who deserved better, we look forward to her future roles
Jeon Chae Un
Image: tvN
While he was killed off right in the first week, his presence brought trust to the show
Oh Jung Se
Image: tvN
Reminiscent of his most loved character Vincenzo, this cameo was more welcome than we’d like to admit
Song Joong Ki
