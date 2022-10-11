Heading 3

10 Key Appearances in Little Women

 Ayushi Agrawal

OCT 11, 2022

Image: News1

Running for 12 episodes, it has been one of the best releases of the year

Little Women

Image: tvN

She heralded the story as the main character and the beginner of it all

Kim Go Eun

Image: tvN

When things began going crazy, it was her character that kept everyone sane

Nam Ji Hyun

Image: tvN

While small, her presence to the storyline was significant

Park Ji Hoo

Image: tvN

His character was a rollercoaster ride and was charming to the end!

Wi Ha Joon

Image: tvN

Despicable to the end, a mere puppet to his wife- what a fabulous portrayal

Uhm Ki Joon

Image: tvN

Uhm Ji Won

The mastermind behind all the happenings, it was a delight to watch her act

Image: tvN

The character who deserved better, we look forward to her future roles

Jeon Chae Un

Image: tvN

While he was killed off right in the first week, his presence brought trust to the show

Oh Jung Se

Image: tvN

Reminiscent of his most loved character Vincenzo, this cameo was more welcome than we’d like to admit

Song Joong Ki

