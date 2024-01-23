Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
Entertainment
January 23, 2024
10 Kiara Advani movies to watch
Kiara shines opposite Shahid Kapoor in this intense romantic drama, delivering a compelling performance that earned her accolades
Kabir Singh (2019)
Image: IMDb
A hilarious comedy where Kiara shares the screen with an ensemble cast, bringing her infectious energy to a story about pregnancy mix-ups
Image: IMDb
Good Newwz (2019)
In this anthology film, Kiara's nuanced portrayal in a complex tale explores the intricacies of modern relationships
Image: IMDb
Lust Stories (2018)
Kiara plays the role of an IT girl, Katha along with Kartik Aryan as Satyaprem, a good-natured and unemployed guy who falls for Katha
Satyaprem Ki Katha (2023)
Image: IMDb
Kiara takes on a bold and powerful role in this Netflix original film, addressing issues of consent and societal perceptions
Guilty (2020)
Image: IMDb
Kiara steps into the role of Sakshi Singh Dhoni, capturing hearts with her portrayal of the Indian cricketer's wife in this biographical drama
M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016)
Image: IMDb
Kiara adds her touch to the horror-comedy genre, stepping into a role that promises to be a delightful and thrilling watch
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022)
Image: IMDb
Kiara stars alongside Sidharth Malhotra in this biographical war film, portraying the real-life character of Dimple Cheema
Shershaah (2021)
Image: IMDb
Kiara ventures into Telugu cinema, impressing audiences with her performance in this political drama opposite Mahesh Babu
Bharat Ane Nenu (2018)
Image: IMDb
Indoo Ki Jawani (2020)
Image: IMDb
In this coming-of-age comedy, Kiara brings humor and charm to the character of Indoo, navigating the world of dating apps
