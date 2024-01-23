Heading 3

January 23, 2024

10 Kiara Advani movies to watch 

Kiara shines opposite Shahid Kapoor in this intense romantic drama, delivering a compelling performance that earned her accolades

Kabir Singh (2019)

A hilarious comedy where Kiara shares the screen with an ensemble cast, bringing her infectious energy to a story about pregnancy mix-ups

Good Newwz (2019)

In this anthology film, Kiara's nuanced portrayal in a complex tale explores the intricacies of modern relationships

Lust Stories (2018)

Kiara plays the role of an IT girl, Katha along with Kartik Aryan as Satyaprem, a good-natured and unemployed guy who falls for Katha

Satyaprem Ki Katha (2023)

Kiara takes on a bold and powerful role in this Netflix original film, addressing issues of consent and societal perceptions

Guilty (2020)

Kiara steps into the role of Sakshi Singh Dhoni, capturing hearts with her portrayal of the Indian cricketer's wife in this biographical drama

M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016)

Kiara adds her touch to the horror-comedy genre, stepping into a role that promises to be a delightful and thrilling watch

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022)

Kiara stars alongside Sidharth Malhotra in this biographical war film, portraying the real-life character of Dimple Cheema

Shershaah (2021)

Kiara ventures into Telugu cinema, impressing audiences with her performance in this political drama opposite Mahesh Babu

Bharat Ane Nenu (2018)

Indoo Ki Jawani (2020)

In this coming-of-age comedy, Kiara brings humor and charm to the character of Indoo, navigating the world of dating apps

