10 Kim Dong Wook K-dramas to check out
A heartwarming romance unfolds when a young woman disguises herself as a man to work at a café. Love and laughter ensue
Coffee Prince
Image: MBC
This is a drama that talks about the lives of three sisters and their romances with three different views towards marriage and life
Dandelion Family
Image: MBC
A quirky drama follows the lives of office employees who face their mortality, leading to self-discovery and unexpected connections
Radiant Office
Image: MBC
A unique romance blossoms between a news anchor with hyperthymesia and a woman who struggles to remember her past
Find Me in Your Memory
Image: MBC
My Perfect Stranger depicts the strange and beautiful time travel of two people who get trapped in the year 1987
My Perfect Stranger
Image: KBS2
A comedic drama about a former judo athlete turned labor inspector, fighting against injustice in the workplace
Special Labor Inspector, Mr. Jo
Image: MBC
A supernatural thriller where a priest, a detective, and a shaman unite to battle evil spirits plaguing their town
Image: OCN
The Guest
This is a drama about a genius con artist with no empathy and a lawyer who is too kind and how they work together to execute a revenge plan
Image: tvN
Delightfully Deceitful
You Are My Spring is about a hotel concierge and a psychiatrist with childhood trauma who engage themselves in a perplexing murder case
You Are My Spring
Image: tvN
This is a story about two friends who were victims of serious school bullying and became a serial killer
The King of Pigs
Image: tvN