Pujya Doss

august 30, 2023

Entertainment

10 Kim Dong Wook K-dramas to check out

A heartwarming romance unfolds when a young woman disguises herself as a man to work at a café. Love and laughter ensue

Coffee Prince

Image: MBC

This is a drama that talks about the lives of three sisters and their romances with three different views towards marriage and life

Dandelion Family

Image: MBC

A quirky drama follows the lives of office employees who face their mortality, leading to self-discovery and unexpected connections

Radiant Office 

Image: MBC

A unique romance blossoms between a news anchor with hyperthymesia and a woman who struggles to remember her past

Find Me in Your Memory

Image: MBC

My Perfect Stranger depicts the strange and beautiful time travel of two people who get trapped in the year 1987

My Perfect Stranger

Image: KBS2

A comedic drama about a former judo athlete turned labor inspector, fighting against injustice in the workplace

Special Labor Inspector, Mr. Jo

Image: MBC

A supernatural thriller where a priest, a detective, and a shaman unite to battle evil spirits plaguing their town

Image: OCN

The Guest

This is a drama about a genius con artist with no empathy and a lawyer who is too kind and how they work together to execute a revenge plan 

Image: tvN

Delightfully Deceitful

You Are My Spring is about a hotel concierge and a psychiatrist with childhood trauma who engage themselves in a perplexing murder case

You Are My Spring

Image: tvN

This is a story about two friends who were victims of serious school bullying and became a serial killer 

The King of Pigs

Image: tvN 

