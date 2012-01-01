10 Kim Go Eun facts
When Kim Go Eun was 3 years old, her family relocated to China due to her father’s job. She stayed in Miyun district, which is about 1.5 hours away from China’s capital, Beijing
She lived in China for 10 years
As Kim Go Eun attended a local school and spent her childhood in China, she had to learn Chinese. When she first returned to Korea, she found it easier to speak Chinese than Korean
She can speak fluent Chinese
Not only is she an incredible actress, but Kim Go Eun is also an amazing singer. On her 1st variety show appearance on Happy Together 3, she performed Adele’s Make You Feel My Lov
She can sing really well
Kim Go Eun made full use of her singing skills by participating in the OSTs for her own dramas and movie. In her debut drama Cheese In The Trap, she was featured in a track called Attraction
She sang 3 OSTs for her dramas & movie
Kim Go Eun made her debut in 2012 with the movie Eungyo. The film touches on the romance between a 70-year-old poet and a 17-year-old high school girl named Eun Gyo, played by Kim Go Eun
She won 9 awards for her debut role
Not too long after the animal shelter shared Wol’s story and put it up for adoption, Kim Go Eun contacted them to have a look at the dog and adopted it later on
She adopted a rescued dog even though it has an incurable disease
Kim Go Eun is an adrenaline junkie who enjoys extreme activities such as bungee jumping, skydiving, and scuba diving
She is an adrenaline junkie
In 2021, Kim Go Eun was cast in the variety program Sea Of Hope, which saw the cast operating a bar at a beach and performing for their customers
She has a rescue diver license
Kim Go Eun first met BLACKPINK’s Rosé on Sea Of Hope. Even though Rosé only appeared in a few episodes, the 2 became good friends and continued to hang out after the show
She is friends with Blackpink Rosé
Kim Go Eun enjoys playing mobile games, and in a video interview with ELLE Korea, she said that she recently got addicted to playing a mobile game called Rummikub.
She is addicted to playing Rummikub
