Pujya Doss

june 07, 2024

Entertainment

10 Kim Jae Wook K-dramas you can't miss

A classic romantic comedy where Kim Jae Wook plays a cafe worker, entangled in a gender-bending romance

Image: MBC

Coffee Prince

A rom-com featuring Kim Jae Wook as an art gallery director caught in a whirlwind of love and secrets

Image: tvN

Her Private Life 

A suspenseful crime thriller where Kim Jae Wook portrays a mysterious villain who challenges a dedicated police officer

Voice 

Image: OCN

A melodrama following the intertwined lives and romantic conflicts of two couples in the food industry

Temperature of Love 

Image: SBS

A man who is driven by revenge becomes involved with a woman who is also seeking revenge 

Bad Guy

Image: SBS

A supernatural horror drama where Kim Jae Wook plays a demon hunter, facing sinister spirits and danger

The Guest 

Image: OCN

A rom-com portraying Kim Jae Wook as a musician entangled in a love triangle

Marry me, Mary! 

Image: KBS2

A ghost-seeing detective partners with a woman who can see ghosts, leading to eerie investigations

Who Are You? 

Image: tvN

A CEO with a split personality and his secretary pretend to be in love

Crazy Love

Image: KBS2

After he loses his father, Shin Jung Tae seeks refuge with Yoon Ok Ryun's family.  He hones his martial arts skills to protect his countrymen until he falls in love with Yoon Ok Ryun.

Inspiring Generation

Image: KBS2

