Pujya Doss

july 13, 2024

Entertainment

10 Korean actors in K-pop songs

Featured in NewJeans' Cool With You and Get Up MVs, adding to her modeling success

Image: Hoyeon Jung’s official Instagram

Hoyeon Jung

Appeared in Jung Kook's Seven MV, enhancing her acting career

Image: Han So Hee’s official instagram

Han So Hee

Spotted in Heize's HAPPEN MV, showcasing his versatility 

Song Joong Ki

Image: Song Joong Ki’s official Instagram

The iconic K-drama star shared multiple kisses with Sandara Park in Dara's KISS MV

Lee Min Ho

Image: Lee Min Ho’s official Instagram

Before her acting career, she captivated in BIGBANG's Let's Not Fall In Love MV, as G-Dragon's love interest

Seo Yeji

Image: tvN

Known for Parasite, he appeared in Day6's Congratulations MV

Choi Woo Shik

Image: Choi Woo Shik ’s official Instagram

Starred in BIGBANG's HARU HARU MV, adding to her impressive resume

Park Min Young

Image: Park Min Young’s official Instagram

Played a love interest in 2NE1's I DON'T CARE MV, showcasing early charm

Lee Jong Suk 

Image: Lee Jong Suk’s official instagram

Made his debut appearance in Bang Yong Guk's I Remember MV

Park Seo Joon

Image: Park Seo Joon’s official instagram

Not only Lovey Dovey but also Cry Cry featured the popular actor in T-ARA's MVs

Ji Chang Wook

Image: Ji Chang Wook ’s official instagram

