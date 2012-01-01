10 Korean actors who are also models

The charming star from The Heirs, Our Blues, and more hit K-dramas, started off as a fashion model in 2018
Nam Joo Hyuk, who stunned fans in dramas like Twenty-Five Twenty-One, Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo, and Start-up debuted as a model in 2013 for a luxury fashion brand.
Image: Management SOOP
Nam Joo Hyuk
Byron Woo Seok reigned the runways before furthering her portfolio with dramas and films like 20th Century Girl, Strong Girl Nam Soon, and more
Image: tvN
Byeon Woo Seok
Before starting in School in 2013, Doctor Stranger, Big Mouth, and more dramas, Lee Jong Suk debuted as a muse for many fashion brands in 2005
Image: Lee Jong Suk Instagram
Lee Jong Suk
It’s no surprise that the handsome star Lee Dong Wook who starred in Goblin, Tale of the Nine-Tailed, and more once served looks for many brands and continues to date
Image: Disney+
Lee Dong Wook
The versatile actor Wi Ha Joon made his both modeling and acting debut in 2012, continuing collaboration with fashion brands while delivering hit dramas like Squid Game, Little Women, Gyeongseong Creature, Bad and Crazy, and more
Image: MS Team Entertainment
Wi Ha Joon
The True Beauty star walked many runways as a fashion model for global brands before making his acting debut in 2018, while keeping at serving striking visuals
Hwang In Yeop
Image: JTBC
Jang Ki Yong made his modeling debut in 2012 gracing many fashion brands with his youthful presence before starting in the 2014 drama It’s Okay, That’s Love.
Image: YG Entertainment
Jang Ki Yong
The busy lead actor from My Name, Yumi’s Cells, and Flex X Cop, used to be photographed as an athletic model, thanks to his charming visual and tall stature
Ahn Bo Hyun
Image: SBS
The king of variety shows, Lee Kwang Soo launched himself in the entertainment industry as a fashion model, before starring in the hit show Running Man