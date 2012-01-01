Heading 3

april 07, 2024

Entertainment

10 Korean actors who are also models

Moupriya Banerjee

Image: Netflix

Kim Woo Bin

The charming star from The Heirs, Our Blues, and more hit K-dramas, started off as a fashion model in 2018

Nam Joo Hyuk, who stunned fans in dramas like Twenty-Five Twenty-One, Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo, and Start-up debuted as a model in 2013 for a luxury fashion brand.

Image: Management SOOP

Nam Joo Hyuk

Byron Woo Seok reigned the runways before furthering her portfolio with dramas and films like 20th Century Girl, Strong Girl Nam Soon, and more

Image: tvN

Byeon Woo Seok

Before starting in School in 2013, Doctor Stranger, Big Mouth, and more dramas, Lee Jong Suk debuted as a muse for many fashion brands in 2005

Image: Lee Jong Suk Instagram

Lee Jong Suk

It’s no surprise that the handsome star Lee Dong Wook who starred in Goblin, Tale of the Nine-Tailed, and more once served looks for many brands and continues to date

Image: Disney+

Lee Dong Wook

The versatile actor Wi Ha Joon made his both modeling and acting debut in 2012, continuing collaboration with fashion brands while delivering hit dramas like Squid Game, Little Women, Gyeongseong Creature, Bad and Crazy, and more

Image: MS Team Entertainment

Wi Ha Joon

The True Beauty star walked many runways as a fashion model for global brands before making his acting debut in 2018, while keeping at serving striking visuals

Hwang In Yeop

Image: JTBC

Jang Ki Yong made his modeling debut in 2012 gracing many fashion brands with his youthful presence before starting in the 2014 drama It’s Okay, That’s Love.

Image: YG Entertainment

Jang Ki Yong

The busy lead actor from My Name, Yumi’s Cells, and Flex X Cop, used to be photographed as an athletic model, thanks to his charming visual and tall stature

Ahn Bo Hyun

Image: SBS

The king of variety shows, Lee Kwang Soo launched himself in the entertainment industry as a fashion model, before starring in the hit show Running Man

Lee Kwang Soo

Image: Lee Kwang Soo’s Instagram

