Moupriya Banerjee

august 04, 2024

Korean

10 Korean actors who are also singers

Korea’s highest-paid actor Kim Soo Hyun is a really good singer and sang many of his dramas’ OSTs

Image: tvN

 Kim Soo Hyun

Before making her acting career, Kim Ji Won worked as a background vocalist for Younha and was reportedly planning to debut solo as well

Image: tvN

 Kim Ji Won

Lee Dong Wook is a great singer and did many live performances and duets with other vocalists

Lee Dong Wook

Image: tvN

The top K-drama actor Lee Min Ho sang OST for Boys Over Flowers and he also flaunted his live vocals in many encore fan concerts

Lee Min Ho

Image: SBS

K-drama heartthrob Hyun Bin has amazing singing talents which steal the hearts of many fans

Hyun Bin

Image: VAST Entertainment

The popular Korean actor Gong Yoo has flaunted his amazing vocals at many events

 Gong Yoo

Image: Netflix

The multi-talented Park Bo Gum is a professional singer alongside an actor, who has released a few albums

Park Bo Gum

Image: tvN

The talented actor Park Seo Joon has sung OSTs for many of his dramas including Hwanar, Kill Me, Heal Me, She Was Pretty, and more

Park Seo Joon

Image: JTBC

Kim Bum also made an OST for Boys Over Flowers and his unique voice is loved by many

 Kim Bum

Image: tvN

For True Beauty, Hwang In Yeop lent his voice to the beautiful song Starlight, which became a massive hit

 Hwang In Yeop

Image: tvN

