10 Korean actors who are also singers
Korea’s highest-paid actor Kim Soo Hyun is a really good singer and sang many of his dramas’ OSTs
Image: tvN
Kim Soo Hyun
Before making her acting career, Kim Ji Won worked as a background vocalist for Younha and was reportedly planning to debut solo as well
Image: tvN
Kim Ji Won
Lee Dong Wook is a great singer and did many live performances and duets with other vocalists
Lee Dong Wook
Image: tvN
The top K-drama actor Lee Min Ho sang OST for Boys Over Flowers and he also flaunted his live vocals in many encore fan concerts
Lee Min Ho
Image: SBS
K-drama heartthrob Hyun Bin has amazing singing talents which steal the hearts of many fans
Hyun Bin
Image: VAST Entertainment
The popular Korean actor Gong Yoo has flaunted his amazing vocals at many events
Gong Yoo
Image: Netflix
The multi-talented Park Bo Gum is a professional singer alongside an actor, who has released a few albums
Park Bo Gum
Image: tvN
The talented actor Park Seo Joon has sung OSTs for many of his dramas including Hwanar, Kill Me, Heal Me, She Was Pretty, and more
Park Seo Joon
Image: JTBC
Kim Bum also made an OST for Boys Over Flowers and his unique voice is loved by many
Kim Bum
Image: tvN
For True Beauty, Hwang In Yeop lent his voice to the beautiful song Starlight, which became a massive hit
Hwang In Yeop
Image: tvN