june 23, 2024

Entertainment

10 Korean actors with adorable dimples

Moupriya Banerjee

The Boys Over Flowers star knows his way to the fans’ hearts and one of them is his adorable dimples

Image: MYM Entertainment

Lee Min Ho

Hyun Bin, known for Crash Landing on You has the cutest dimples that add to his evergreen charm

Image: tvN

Hyun Bin

The Lovely Rynner star Byeon Woo Seok’s smile is enough to melt his fans

Byeon Woo Seok

Image: tvN

The versatile actor Kim Seon Ho knows how to win the fans’ hearts with his deadly dimples

Image: tvN

Kim Seon Ho

Another Boys Over Flower star Kim Bum’s dimples give the final touch to his heart-fluttering smile

Kim Bum

Image: tvN

Idol-turned-actor Ok Taecyeon makes our hearts flutter with his attractive smile

Ok Taecyeon

Image: Ok Taecyeon’s Instagram

We all know the power of Kim Min Kyu’s deadly dimple that also won Seol In Ah’s heart in Business Proposal 

Kim Min Kyu

Image: Companion Co

Kim Myung Soo, an INFINITE member and actor has such a precious dimple that instantly warms our hearts

Kim Myung Soo

Image: Kim Myung Soo’s Instagram

The charming Korean star Gong Yoo’s adorable dimples are as precious as his personality

Gong Yoo

Image: Management SOOP

The Midnight Studio actor Joo Won’s heartwarming smile instantly uplifts our mood

Joo Won

Image: Ghost Studio

