10 Korean actors with adorable dimples
Moupriya Banerjee
The Boys Over Flowers star knows his way to the fans’ hearts and one of them is his adorable dimples
Image: MYM Entertainment
Lee Min Ho
Hyun Bin, known for Crash Landing on You has the cutest dimples that add to his evergreen charm
Image: tvN
Hyun Bin
The Lovely Rynner star Byeon Woo Seok’s smile is enough to melt his fans
Byeon Woo Seok
Image: tvN
The versatile actor Kim Seon Ho knows how to win the fans’ hearts with his deadly dimples
Image: tvN
Kim Seon Ho
Another Boys Over Flower star Kim Bum’s dimples give the final touch to his heart-fluttering smile
Kim Bum
Image: tvN
Idol-turned-actor Ok Taecyeon makes our hearts flutter with his attractive smile
Ok Taecyeon
Image: Ok Taecyeon’s Instagram
We all know the power of Kim Min Kyu’s deadly dimple that also won Seol In Ah’s heart in Business Proposal
Kim Min Kyu
Image: Companion Co
Kim Myung Soo, an INFINITE member and actor has such a precious dimple that instantly warms our hearts
Kim Myung Soo
Image: Kim Myung Soo’s Instagram
The charming Korean star Gong Yoo’s adorable dimples are as precious as his personality
Gong Yoo
Image: Management SOOP
Click Here
The Midnight Studio actor Joo Won’s heartwarming smile instantly uplifts our mood
Joo Won
Image: Ghost Studio