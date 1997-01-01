Heading 3

april 11, 2024

Entertainment

10 Korean actresses who are also models

Moupriya Banerjee

Image: Ieum Hashtag

Jun Ji Hyun

The evergreen beauty of Jun Ji Hyun landed many modeling jobs for global luxury brands before captivating fans with My Sassy Girl, My Love from The Star, and more

It’s no surprise the charming leading lady of The Glory, Descendants of the Sun, and more hit dramas continues modeling for many fashions and Jewell’s brands

Image: Song Hye Kyo’s Instagram

Song Hye Kyo

Kim Ji Won, who is currently winning hearts in Queen of Tears and starred in dramas like Fight for My Way, and My Liberation Notes also left a mark as fashion model

Image: tvN

Kim Ji Won

Before making her acting debut in 2014, the Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo star reigned runways as a model for prestigious fashion brands

Image: YG Entertainment

 Lee Sung Kyung

Just like her boo Kim Woo Bin, Shin Min Ah also served ritzy looks alongside many international models, earning recognition from global fashion brands

Image: Shin Min Ah’s Instagram

 Shin Min Ah

The star of My Name, Nevertheless, The World of the Married, and more modeled for many luxury fashion brands and continues to collaborate as brand ambassador for them

Image: Han So Hee’s Instagram

Han So Hee

Debuting in 2010, Jung Ho Yeon, who starred in Netflix’s hit Squid Game and Chicken Nugget, has been ruling runways for over a decade now

Jung Ho Yeon

Image: Netflix 

Gong Hyo Jin, who left a remarkable mark with her debut in the 1999 film Memento Mori, embarked on her career in 1997 as fashion model for global brands

Image: Management SOOP

Gong Hyo Jin

Bae Doona, the top Korean film actress who starred in many acclaimed films and series like Broker, Kingdom, Rebel Moon, Stranger, and more debuted as runway model in 1998

Bae Doona

Image: tvN

The multitalented actress of Doona!, Start-Up, and more K-dramas served looks for many fashion, beauty, and jewelry brands alongside being a former K-pop idol of girl group Miss A

Bae Suzy

Image: Management SOOP

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here