10 Korean actresses who are also models
Moupriya Banerjee
Image: Ieum Hashtag
Jun Ji Hyun
The evergreen beauty of Jun Ji Hyun landed many modeling jobs for global luxury brands before captivating fans with My Sassy Girl, My Love from The Star, and more
It’s no surprise the charming leading lady of The Glory, Descendants of the Sun, and more hit dramas continues modeling for many fashions and Jewell’s brands
Image: Song Hye Kyo’s Instagram
Song Hye Kyo
Kim Ji Won, who is currently winning hearts in Queen of Tears and starred in dramas like Fight for My Way, and My Liberation Notes also left a mark as fashion model
Image: tvN
Kim Ji Won
Before making her acting debut in 2014, the Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo star reigned runways as a model for prestigious fashion brands
Image: YG Entertainment
Lee Sung Kyung
Just like her boo Kim Woo Bin, Shin Min Ah also served ritzy looks alongside many international models, earning recognition from global fashion brands
Image: Shin Min Ah’s Instagram
Shin Min Ah
The star of My Name, Nevertheless, The World of the Married, and more modeled for many luxury fashion brands and continues to collaborate as brand ambassador for them
Image: Han So Hee’s Instagram
Han So Hee
Debuting in 2010, Jung Ho Yeon, who starred in Netflix’s hit Squid Game and Chicken Nugget, has been ruling runways for over a decade now
Jung Ho Yeon
Image: Netflix
Gong Hyo Jin, who left a remarkable mark with her debut in the 1999 film Memento Mori, embarked on her career in 1997 as fashion model for global brands
Image: Management SOOP
Gong Hyo Jin
Bae Doona, the top Korean film actress who starred in many acclaimed films and series like Broker, Kingdom, Rebel Moon, Stranger, and more debuted as runway model in 1998
Bae Doona
Image: tvN
The multitalented actress of Doona!, Start-Up, and more K-dramas served looks for many fashion, beauty, and jewelry brands alongside being a former K-pop idol of girl group Miss A
Bae Suzy
Image: Management SOOP