10 Korean celebs
who look alike
Image: SBS, Image: tvN
Kim Min Jae and Yeo Jin Goo
The talented young actors' duo Yeo Jin Goo from Hotel Del Luna and Dali & Cocky Prince’s Kim Min Jae shares an uncanny resemblance as much as people mistake them for each other
These two young K-pop idols share similar facial structures and energy, resembling each other extremely
Image: Jeno’s Instagram, Image: Eric’s Instagram
NCT’s Jeno and THE BOYZ’s Eric
The extremely talented BTS rapper SUGA shares facial similarities with SEVENTEEN’s lead-vocalist WooZi with their sharp gaze and similar soft features
Image: HYBE,
BTS’ SUGA and SEVENTEEN’s WooZi
The TXT leader looks extremely similar to the BTOB’s lead dancer with their overall facial features
Image: TXT Twitter (X)
TXT’s Soobin and BTOB’s Minhyuk
Record of Youth’s Park Bo Gum and His Liar and His Lover’s Lee Hyun Woo look alike for their extremely similar facial features, expressions, and even smileLee Hyun Woo-
Image: Awesome ENT.
Park Bo Gum and Lee Hyun Woo
Image: IZ*ONE Instagram
This talented sisters’ pair doesn’t only dazzle as amazing singers but also their resemblance are almost like twins
ITZY’s Chaeryeong and Chaeyeon
The ENHYPEN’s youngest members share a similar cheekbone structure and gaze with Squid Game actress Jung Ho Yeon
Image: tvN, Image: BELIFT Lab
ENHYPEN’s Niki and Jung Ho Yeon
Business Proposal’s Ahn Hyo Seop and Twenty-Five Twenty-One’s Nam Ji Hyuk can easily pass off as siblings just like they both captivate the fans equally with their irresistible charms
Ahn Hyo Seop and Nam Joo Hyuk
Image: Ahn Hyo Seop Instagram
BTOB’s actor-singer Yook Sungjae from Golden Spoon shares a striking resemblance with Doom At Your Service star Seo In Guk
Seo In Guk and Yook Sungjae
Image: Seo In Guk Instagram, Image: Yook Sungjae’s Instagram
Kim Go Eun from Goblins and Park So Dam from Parasite are two incredible actresses who might be each other’s doppelgängers
Kim Go Eun and Park So Dam
Image: BH Entertainment, Image: Park So Dam Instagram