10 Korean celebs
who look alike

Image: SBS, Image: tvN

 Kim Min Jae and Yeo Jin Goo

The talented young actors' duo Yeo Jin Goo from Hotel Del Luna and Dali & Cocky Prince’s Kim Min Jae shares an uncanny resemblance as much as people mistake them for each other

These two young K-pop idols share similar facial structures and energy, resembling each other extremely

Image: Jeno’s Instagram, Image: Eric’s Instagram

 NCT’s Jeno and THE BOYZ’s Eric

The extremely talented BTS rapper SUGA shares facial similarities with SEVENTEEN’s lead-vocalist WooZi with their sharp gaze and similar soft features

Image: HYBE, 

BTS’ SUGA and SEVENTEEN’s WooZi

The TXT leader looks extremely similar to the BTOB’s lead dancer with their overall facial features

Image: TXT Twitter (X)

TXT’s Soobin and BTOB’s Minhyuk

Record of Youth’s Park Bo Gum and His Liar and His Lover’s Lee Hyun Woo look alike for their extremely similar facial features, expressions, and even smileLee Hyun Woo-

Image: Awesome ENT.

Park Bo Gum and Lee Hyun Woo

Image: IZ*ONE Instagram

This talented sisters’ pair doesn’t only dazzle as amazing singers but also their resemblance are almost like twins

ITZY’s Chaeryeong and Chaeyeon

The ENHYPEN’s youngest members share a similar cheekbone structure and gaze with Squid Game actress Jung Ho Yeon

Image: tvN, Image: BELIFT Lab

ENHYPEN’s Niki and Jung Ho Yeon

Business Proposal’s Ahn Hyo Seop and Twenty-Five Twenty-One’s Nam Ji Hyuk can easily pass off as siblings just like they both captivate the fans equally with their irresistible charms

Ahn Hyo Seop and Nam Joo Hyuk

Image: Ahn Hyo Seop Instagram

BTOB’s actor-singer Yook Sungjae from Golden Spoon shares a striking resemblance with Doom At Your Service star Seo In Guk

Seo In Guk and Yook Sungjae

Image: Seo In Guk Instagram, Image: Yook Sungjae’s Instagram

Kim Go Eun from Goblins and Park So Dam from Parasite are two incredible actresses who might be each other’s doppelgängers

Kim Go Eun and Park So Dam

Image: BH Entertainment, Image: Park So Dam Instagram 

