Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

june 30, 2024

Entertainment

10 Korean Cinematic Masterpieces You Cannot Miss

A darkly comedic tale of class conflict and deception between a wealthy family and a poor one living in a semi-basement apartment

Image credit: CJ Entertainment

Parasite (2019)
Genre: Thriller, Drama

A man imprisoned for 15 years seeks revenge on his captors, leading to shocking revelations and intense action sequences

Image credit: CJ Entertainment

Oldboy (2003)
Genre: Neo-noir, Action, Thriller

A con man and a pickpocket team up to defraud a Japanese heiress, but unexpected twists complicate their plans

Image credit: CJ Entertainment

The Handmaiden (2016) 
Genre: Psychological Thriller, Romance

A father and daughter fight to survive a zombie outbreak on a high-speed train to Busan, combining action and heart-wrenching moments

Image credit: Next Entertainment World

Train to Busan (2016)
Genre: Horror, Action

Based on true events, this film follows detectives as they struggle to solve a series of brutal murders in rural South Korea during the 1980s

Memories of Murder (2003)
Genre: Crime, Drama

Image credit: CJ Entertainment

A family's battle against a monstrous creature that emerges from the Han River, blending horror, comedy, and social commentary

The Host (2006)
Genre: Sci-Fi, Horror

Image credit:  Showbox

A tense, slow-burning thriller about a young man who becomes entangled in a mysterious disappearance involving his childhood friend and a wealthy stranger

Burning (2018)
Genre: Mystery, Drama

Image credit: CGV Arthouse

A chilling tale of revenge as a secret agent hunts down a psychopathic serial killer, blurring the lines between good and evil

I Saw the Devil (2010)
Genre: Thriller, Horror

Image credit: Showbox

A rural village is plagued by mysterious illnesses and deaths, leading a police officer to uncover a horrifying truth that challenges his beliefs and sanity

The Wailing (2016)
Genre: Horror, Mystery

Image credit: 20th century fox

A mother's relentless quest to clear her mentally challenged son's name when he is accused of murder, showcasing a powerful performance and gripping narrative

Mother (2009)
Genre: Thriller, Drama

Image credit: CJ Entertainment

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here