10 Korean Cinematic Masterpieces You Cannot Miss
A darkly comedic tale of class conflict and deception between a wealthy family and a poor one living in a semi-basement apartment
Image credit: CJ Entertainment
Parasite (2019)
Genre: Thriller, Drama
A man imprisoned for 15 years seeks revenge on his captors, leading to shocking revelations and intense action sequences
Image credit: CJ Entertainment
Oldboy (2003)
Genre: Neo-noir, Action, Thriller
A con man and a pickpocket team up to defraud a Japanese heiress, but unexpected twists complicate their plans
Image credit: CJ Entertainment
The Handmaiden (2016)
Genre: Psychological Thriller, Romance
A father and daughter fight to survive a zombie outbreak on a high-speed train to Busan, combining action and heart-wrenching moments
Image credit: Next Entertainment World
Train to Busan (2016)
Genre: Horror, Action
Based on true events, this film follows detectives as they struggle to solve a series of brutal murders in rural South Korea during the 1980s
Memories of Murder (2003)
Genre: Crime, Drama
Image credit: CJ Entertainment
A family's battle against a monstrous creature that emerges from the Han River, blending horror, comedy, and social commentary
The Host (2006)
Genre: Sci-Fi, Horror
Image credit: Showbox
A tense, slow-burning thriller about a young man who becomes entangled in a mysterious disappearance involving his childhood friend and a wealthy stranger
Burning (2018)
Genre: Mystery, Drama
Image credit: CGV Arthouse
A chilling tale of revenge as a secret agent hunts down a psychopathic serial killer, blurring the lines between good and evil
I Saw the Devil (2010)
Genre: Thriller, Horror
Image credit: Showbox
A rural village is plagued by mysterious illnesses and deaths, leading a police officer to uncover a horrifying truth that challenges his beliefs and sanity
The Wailing (2016)
Genre: Horror, Mystery
Image credit: 20th century fox
A mother's relentless quest to clear her mentally challenged son's name when he is accused of murder, showcasing a powerful performance and gripping narrative
Mother (2009)
Genre: Thriller, Drama
Image credit: CJ Entertainment