10 Korean dramas based on true stories
The Hymn of Death focuses on a tragic love story between a famous singer and a composer in the 1920s
The Hymn of Death
Image: SBS
Here, the plot revolves around a police officer in the present and a detective in the past communicate through a walkie-talkie to solve a cold case
Signal
Image: tvN
Move to Heaven has a plot that revolves around a young man with autism spectrum disorder and his uncle work as trauma cleaners
Move to Heaven
Image: Netflix
The plot here focuses on a new judge with no tolerance for juvenile offenders presides over a juvenile court
Juvenile Justice
Image: Netflix
This story is about two childhood friends who are passionate about their chosen sports pursue their dreams together
Fight for My Way
Image: KBS2
Reply 1988
Image: tvN
A coming-of-age story about five friends growing up in the 1980s
A story about a group of young men from different social classes who train to become warriors
Image: KBS2
Hwarang
A plot that revolves around a Korean woman becomes the empress of Yuan China
Image: MBC
The Empress Ki
The plot of Taxi Driver focuses on a taxi driver who takes justice into his own hands by helping victims who faced injustice
Taxi Driver
Image: tvN
If You Wish Upon Me is a drama that tells the story of hospital employees who always try to fulfill the last wishes of their patients
If You Wish Upon Me
Image: KBS 2