10 Korean dramas based on true stories

The Hymn of Death focuses on a tragic love story between a famous singer and a composer in the 1920s

The Hymn of Death 

Image: SBS

Here, the plot revolves around a police officer in the present and a detective in the past communicate through a walkie-talkie to solve a cold case

Signal 

Image: tvN

Move to Heaven has a plot that revolves around a young man with autism spectrum disorder and his uncle work as trauma cleaners

Move to Heaven

Image: Netflix

The plot here focuses on a new judge with no tolerance for juvenile offenders presides over a juvenile court

Juvenile Justice 

Image: Netflix

This story is about two childhood friends who are passionate about their chosen sports pursue their dreams together

Fight for My Way 

Image: KBS2

Reply 1988

Image: tvN

A coming-of-age story about five friends growing up in the 1980s

A story about a group of young men from different social classes who train to become warriors

Image: KBS2

Hwarang

A plot that revolves around a Korean woman becomes the empress of Yuan China

Image: MBC

The Empress Ki 

The plot of Taxi Driver focuses on a taxi driver who takes justice into his own hands by helping victims who faced injustice

Taxi Driver 

Image: tvN

If You Wish Upon Me is a drama that tells the story of hospital employees who always try to fulfill the last wishes of their patients

If You Wish Upon Me

Image: KBS 2

