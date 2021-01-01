Heading 3

Ishita Gupta

November 17, 2023

Entertainment

10 Korean Dramas
with a sad ending 

The Korean classic of all time, the female lead's tragic death in the end is enough to make you cry your heart out 

Image: SBS TV

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo

Released in 2021, the story centers around a doctor who falls in love with a nurse met through an arranged marriage. Although started in a good phase the adorable couple didn't get the happy ending they deserved 

Image: KBS2

Youth Of May

Set in November and December of 1987, you can't expect a happy ending from the  love story of a North Korean spy and a South Korean high school student 

Image: JTBC

Snowdrop

Despite rooting for each other so far the fate of the endearing couple is definitely what we wanted 

Image: tvN

Twenty-Five Twenty-One 

The heart-wrenching fate of the Empress and her husband in this popular drama will break your heart into pieces 

Image: MBC TV

Empress Ki

Starring IU and Yeo Jin Goo as the leads, this popular drama comes with a very unsatisfactory ending because of the leads' heartbreaking separation

Image: tvN

Hotel Del Luna

In this most-highest-rated K-drama, the leads were found fighting for their country as well as for their love. However, their struggle ultimately comes to the most devastating end 

Image: tvN

Mr Sunshine

Filled with an emotional rollercoaster, the story focuses on a young actor-singer diagnosed with a terminal disease who encounters his high school lover, and despite his reluctance falls in love with her all over again 

Image: KBS2

Uncontrollably Fond

The unconventional love tale of a 940-year-old goblin and a high school student comes with a tragic end that you might not expected 

Image: tvN

Guardian: The Lonely and Great God

The childhood sweethearts didn't have their happily ever after because of a female lead's fatal illness 

Image: SBS TV

Stairway to Heaven

