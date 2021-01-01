10 Korean Dramas
with a sad ending
The Korean classic of all time, the female lead's tragic death in the end is enough to make you cry your heart out
Image: SBS TV
Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo
Released in 2021, the story centers around a doctor who falls in love with a nurse met through an arranged marriage. Although started in a good phase the adorable couple didn't get the happy ending they deserved
Image: KBS2
Youth Of May
Set in November and December of 1987, you can't expect a happy ending from the love story of a North Korean spy and a South Korean high school student
Image: JTBC
Snowdrop
Despite rooting for each other so far the fate of the endearing couple is definitely what we wanted
Image: tvN
Twenty-Five Twenty-One
The heart-wrenching fate of the Empress and her husband in this popular drama will break your heart into pieces
Image: MBC TV
Empress Ki
Starring IU and Yeo Jin Goo as the leads, this popular drama comes with a very unsatisfactory ending because of the leads' heartbreaking separation
Image: tvN
Hotel Del Luna
In this most-highest-rated K-drama, the leads were found fighting for their country as well as for their love. However, their struggle ultimately comes to the most devastating end
Image: tvN
Mr Sunshine
Filled with an emotional rollercoaster, the story focuses on a young actor-singer diagnosed with a terminal disease who encounters his high school lover, and despite his reluctance falls in love with her all over again
Image: KBS2
Uncontrollably Fond
The unconventional love tale of a 940-year-old goblin and a high school student comes with a tragic end that you might not expected
Image: tvN
Guardian: The Lonely and Great God
The childhood sweethearts didn't have their happily ever after because of a female lead's fatal illness
Image: SBS TV
Stairway to Heaven