Pujya Doss

FEBRUARY 26, 2024

Entertainment

10 Korean foods you can cook at home

Cook rice, top with sautéed vegetables, grilled meat, and a spoonful of gochujang. Mix before eating for a delightful flavor blend

Image: Pexels

Bibimbap

Ferment napa cabbage or radish with chili, garlic, ginger, salt, and sugar for a tangy, probiotic-rich condiment

Image: Pexels

Kimchi

Marinate thinly sliced beef in soy sauce, sugar, and garlic. Grill or stir-fry until cooked through and serve with rice

Bulgogi

Image: Pexels

Boil rice cakes in spicy red pepper sauce, adding fish cakes and green onions. Simmer until tender

Tteokbokki

Image: Pexels

Stir-fry glass noodles with vegetables and beef, seasoned with soy sauce, sugar, and sesame oil

Japchae

Image: Pexels

Grill pork belly slices until crispy, wrap them in lettuce, and serve with various condiments

Samgyeopsal

Image: Pexels

Sauté black bean paste with pork and vegetables, then serve the sauce over cooked noodles

Jjajangmyeon

Image: Pexels

Simmer soft tofu, seafood or meat, vegetables, and a spicy sauce until heated through. Add a cracked egg if desired

Sundubu Jjigae

Image: Pexels

Spread seasoned rice on seaweed, add vegetables, and cooked meat, and roll tightly. Slice into bite-sized pieces for a delicious Korean sushi roll

Kimbap

Image: Pexels

Coat chicken pieces in a seasoned batter, fry until golden, and toss in a flavorful sauce, like spicy gochujang or sweet soy-garlic

Korean fried chicken

Image: Pexels

