10 Korean foods you can try in India
A tangy, spicy, fermented cabbage dish that is the heart and soul of Korean cuisine
Image: pexels
Kimchi
A hearty bowl of rice, vegetables, and meat, topped with a fried egg and served with a spicy sauce
Image: pexels
Bibimbap
Thinly sliced, marinated beef that is grilled to perfection
Image: pexels
Bulgogi
Grilled pork belly that is served with a variety of dipping sauces and side dishes
Image: pexels
Samgyeopsal
Crispy on the outside, juicy on the inside, and coated in a sweet and savory sauce
Image: pexels
Korean Fried Chicken
Spicy rice cakes in a gochujang-based sauce, often topped with fish cakes, boiled eggs, and green onions
Image: pexels
Tteokbokki
Stir-fried glass noodles with vegetables, meat, and seafood
Image: pexels
Japchae
A spicy tofu stew with vegetables, meat, and seafood
Image: pexels
Sundubu Jjigae
Noodles in a thick, black bean sauce, often topped with pork and vegetables
Image: pexels
Jajangmyeon
A shaved ice dessert with a variety of toppings, such as red bean paste, fruits, and nuts.
Image: pexels
Patbingsu