Pujya Doss

November 11, 2023

10 Korean foods you can try in India

A tangy, spicy, fermented cabbage dish that is the heart and soul of Korean cuisine

Kimchi

A hearty bowl of rice, vegetables, and meat, topped with a fried egg and served with a spicy sauce

Bibimbap

Thinly sliced, marinated beef that is grilled to perfection

Bulgogi

Grilled pork belly that is served with a variety of dipping sauces and side dishes

Samgyeopsal

Crispy on the outside, juicy on the inside, and coated in a sweet and savory sauce

Korean Fried Chicken

Spicy rice cakes in a gochujang-based sauce, often topped with fish cakes, boiled eggs, and green onions

Tteokbokki

Stir-fried glass noodles with vegetables, meat, and seafood

Japchae

A spicy tofu stew with vegetables, meat, and seafood

Sundubu Jjigae

Noodles in a thick, black bean sauce, often topped with pork and vegetables

Jajangmyeon

A shaved ice dessert with a variety of toppings, such as red bean paste, fruits, and nuts.

Patbingsu

