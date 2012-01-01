10 Korean Heist Films to Keep You Hooked

Directed by Park Jung-bae, Collectors is a good watch for leisure time. The movie follows a skillful assembly team who try to steal treasure buried in the tomb of Korea’s ancient king.
Collectors
Image: Imdb
A bunch of thieves devise a plan to steal a diamond worth 20 million USD. The 2012 film will keep you hooked to the screens till the end.
The Thieves
Image: Imdb
The movie can be a good pick for action genre lovers. Time to Hunt revolves around a group of people who plan a heist to escape into a dystopian world. Film stars Johnny Yong Bosch and Park Hae-soo.
Time to Hunt
Image: Imdb
Cold Eyes counts for a perfect watch on a relaxed day. The film has a camera surveillance team trying to stop a bank robbery. Han Hyo-Joo plays the lead.
Cold Eyes
Image: Imdb
The crime-action film keeps the audience hooked and in anticipation till the credits begin to roll. The storyline revolves around a group of thieves attempting to steal oil from pipelines running between the motorways.
Pipeline
Image: Imdb
Three thieves hatch a plan to extract huge amounts of money from the customs buildings. Directed by Hong Seon Kim, The Con Artists will make your heart race over what will happen next.
The Con Artists
Image: Imdb
To catch a con artist, a public prosecutor and a fraudster join hands. However, neither of the duo is aware of the other’s personal motives. The Swindlers is a good travel watch.
The Swindlers
Image: Imdb
A gang of 11 people plans to steal a royal ice block after learning the price of the commodity during the Joseon Dynasty. It is a race against time for the thieves in the Kim Joo-Hoo directorial.
The Grand Heist
Image: Imdb
The 2016 film revolves around an investigative team that tries to bring down a fraudulent company called One Network. The movie is led by Lee Byung-hun, Kim Woo-bin, and Gang Dong-Won.
Master
Image: Imdb
The fans of action-drama are in for a treat. Inside Men is about a henchman planning revenge against a president who dropped him from the political ministry.