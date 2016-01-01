10 Korean Movies for Culture Enthusiasts
Directed by Bong Joon-ho this flick depicts a story of a Poor family, who schemes to become employed by a wealthy family by posing as unrelated, highly qualified individuals
Parasite (2019)
Image: CJ Entertainment
Helmed by Lee Chang-dong, this is a story of a young woman who becomes obsessed with a mysterious man who may or may not have committed a crime
Burning (2018)
Image: Pinehouse Film
Park Chan-wook's directorial film tells the story of a Japanese heiress who is sent to live with a mysterious woman who is actually a con artist
The Handmaiden (2016)
Image: Moho Film
Another Park Chan-wook-helmed movie tells the story of a police detective who investigates the death of a man while falling for the man's mysterious wife
Decision to Leave (2022)
Image: Moho Film
Directed by Hirokazu Koreeda this flick’s plot revolves around a baby box that is placed in a public bathroom a mysterious man and a woman who work for an adoption broker scheme to kidnap the babies
Broker (2022)
Image: Zip Cinema
Escape from Mogadishu (2021)
Image: Dexter Studios
Ryoo Seung-wan helmed action flick tells the story of South Korean and North Korean diplomats, who team up to escape from Mogadishu during the Somali Civil War
A plane makes an emergency landing in Seoul after a mysterious illness spreads among the passengers It is directed by Han Jae-rim
Image: Wooju Film Co., Ltd.
Emergency Declaration (2022)
Byun Sung-Hyun’s drama shows a political campaign manager helping a young politician rise to power
Image: Seed Film
Kingmaker (2021)
Kim Jeong-hoon helmed adventure movie showcases a group of pirates and bandits who team up to find a lost treasure, it was distributed by Lotte Entertainment
The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure (2022)
Image: Lotte Entertainment
This action genre flick directed by Yoon Sung-hyun narrates the story of two secret agents who races against time to stop a North Korean terrorist attack in Seoul
Hunt (2022)
Image: Sanai Pictures