Pujya Doss

september 11, 2023

Entertainment

10 Korean Movies for Culture Enthusiasts

Directed by Bong Joon-ho this flick depicts a story of a Poor family, who  schemes to become employed by a wealthy family by posing as unrelated, highly qualified individuals

Parasite (2019) 

Image: CJ Entertainment

Helmed by Lee Chang-dong, this is a story of a young woman who becomes obsessed with a mysterious man who may or may not have committed a crime

Burning (2018) 

Image: Pinehouse Film

Park Chan-wook's directorial film tells the story of a Japanese heiress who is sent to live with a mysterious woman who is actually a con artist

The Handmaiden (2016) 

Image: Moho Film

Another Park Chan-wook-helmed movie tells the story of a police detective who investigates the death of a man while falling for the man's mysterious wife

Decision to Leave (2022)

Image: Moho Film

Directed by Hirokazu Koreeda this flick’s plot revolves around a baby box that is placed in a public bathroom a mysterious man and a woman who work for an adoption broker scheme to kidnap the babies

Broker (2022) 

Image: Zip Cinema

Escape from Mogadishu (2021) 

Image: Dexter Studios

Ryoo Seung-wan helmed action flick tells the story of South Korean and North Korean diplomats, who team up to escape from Mogadishu during the Somali Civil War

A plane makes an emergency landing in Seoul after a mysterious illness spreads among the passengers It is directed by Han Jae-rim

Image: Wooju Film Co., Ltd.

Emergency Declaration (2022) 

 Byun Sung-Hyun’s drama shows a political campaign manager helping a young politician rise to power 

Image: Seed Film

Kingmaker (2021) 

Kim Jeong-hoon helmed adventure movie showcases a group of pirates and bandits who team up to find a lost treasure, it was distributed by Lotte Entertainment

The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure (2022) 

Image: Lotte Entertainment

This action genre flick directed by Yoon Sung-hyun narrates the story of two secret agents who races against time to stop a North Korean terrorist attack in Seoul

Hunt (2022) 

Image: Sanai Pictures

