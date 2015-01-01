10 Korean Movies For Hopeless Romantics
Ipshita Chakraborty
Lifestyle
Krystal Jung's heartwarming rom-com follows a couple trying to make their long-distance relationship work. It is based on the novel Initiation Love by Kurumi Inui.
Sweet & Sour (2021)
Image: Imdb
Netflix's risqué rom-com has a woman with BDSM fantasies falling into a sweet but contractual relationship with her co-worker.
Love and Leashes (2022)
Image: Imdb
Kim Tae-ri and Kim Min-hee's chemistry sizzle in this queer psychological thriller studded with erotic scenes and emotionally intense moments.
The Handmaiden (2016)
Image: Imdb
Lee Jun-ho will enchant you in the role of Heo Saek, who decides to become Joseon's first male gisaeng and falls deeply in love with a progressive woman.
Homme Fatale (2019)
Image: Imdb
Woo-jin wakes up daily as a different person, but his love with Yi-soo never changes. Luckily, she also reciprocates his feelings despite the whole body-swapping ordeal.
The Beauty Inside (2015)
Image: Imdb
A broke college student unexpectedly gets pursued by a popular, rich, handsome senior student in a tale full of surprising twists and turns.
Cheese in the Trap (2018)
Image: Imdb
In this period romance set in 1398, the supreme commander of the recently established Joseon Dynasty risks it all for his first love.
Empire of Lust (2015)
Image: Imdb
K-pop girl group Red Velvet's Irene stars as an aspiring TV anchor working at a restaurant who sparks a cute romance with a foodie by chance.
Double Patty (2021)
Image: Imdb
Sae-Bom accidentally learns about her mother's unexpected first love. It turns out to be a poetically heartwarming story of two women who were in love as young adults.
Moonlit Winter (2019)
Image: Imdb
Click Here
Invoking the 90s nostalgia, this romance film sparks a romance between a high school student and a teenager, and their love slowly blossoms into something deeper.
Tune In For Love (2019)
Image: Imdb