Heading 3

Hemelin Darlong

august 02, 2023

Entertainment

10 Korean movies to watch with family

Train to Busan is a South Korean film where Gong Yoo, his estranged daughter, and other passengers get trapped on a speeding train during a zombie outbreak

Train to Busan

Source: Next Entertainment World

An elderly woman who files complaints meets Min Jae, a civil service officer who is skilled in English. She asks him to teach her, and as they study together, Min Jae uncovers Ok Bun's heart-wrenching past.

I Can Speak

Source: Lotte Entertainment

The Drama revolves around a College student entangled with a self-centered girl and comedic and heartwarming moments ensue.

My Sassy Girl

Source: Cinema Service

At a man's birthday party at Dream Garden with his crush, a disaster breaks causing the release of a mysterious gas, he uses rock climbing skills to save everyone.

EXIT

Source: CJ Entertainment

Mentally impaired father falsely accused, imprisoned in cell number seven. It is an emotional journey of survival and hope, wondering if a miracle will come to his aid.

Miracle in Cell No. 7

Source; Next Entertainment World

An ordinary man fights to protect his family and honor his last words to his father. The movie depicts post-Korean War struggles and heart-wrenching separations.

Ode To My Father

Source:  CJ Entertainment

Doo Suk and Jung Bae collect a debt and become guardians of a woman's daughter. The unlikely trio forms a strong family-like bond.

Pawn

Source: CJ Entertainment

A struggling taxi driver takes a foreigner from Seoul to Gwangju for a generous sum. Unexpected events unfold during the journey.

A Taxi Driver

Source: Showbox

Mi Young and Seok Hwan win a trip to Hawaii, but their flight takes a dangerous turn. Terrorists hijack the plane, and the passengers are held hostage. Mi Young and Seok Hwan step up to rescue their fellow travelers.

Ok Madam

Source:Lisa’s Instagram

Deadly virus spreads, military quarantines the city. Desperation and violence erupt as the infected and non-infected fight for survival, and chaos ensues.

The Flu

Source: CJ Entertainment

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here