10 Korean movies to watch with family
Train to Busan is a South Korean film where Gong Yoo, his estranged daughter, and other passengers get trapped on a speeding train during a zombie outbreak
Train to Busan
Source: Next Entertainment World
An elderly woman who files complaints meets Min Jae, a civil service officer who is skilled in English. She asks him to teach her, and as they study together, Min Jae uncovers Ok Bun's heart-wrenching past.
I Can Speak
Source: Lotte Entertainment
The Drama revolves around a College student entangled with a self-centered girl and comedic and heartwarming moments ensue.
My Sassy Girl
Source: Cinema Service
At a man's birthday party at Dream Garden with his crush, a disaster breaks causing the release of a mysterious gas, he uses rock climbing skills to save everyone.
EXIT
Source: CJ Entertainment
Mentally impaired father falsely accused, imprisoned in cell number seven. It is an emotional journey of survival and hope, wondering if a miracle will come to his aid.
Miracle in Cell No. 7
Source; Next Entertainment World
An ordinary man fights to protect his family and honor his last words to his father. The movie depicts post-Korean War struggles and heart-wrenching separations.
Ode To My Father
Source: CJ Entertainment
Doo Suk and Jung Bae collect a debt and become guardians of a woman's daughter. The unlikely trio forms a strong family-like bond.
Pawn
Source: CJ Entertainment
A struggling taxi driver takes a foreigner from Seoul to Gwangju for a generous sum. Unexpected events unfold during the journey.
A Taxi Driver
Source: Showbox
Mi Young and Seok Hwan win a trip to Hawaii, but their flight takes a dangerous turn. Terrorists hijack the plane, and the passengers are held hostage. Mi Young and Seok Hwan step up to rescue their fellow travelers.
Ok Madam
Source:Lisa’s Instagram
Deadly virus spreads, military quarantines the city. Desperation and violence erupt as the infected and non-infected fight for survival, and chaos ensues.
The Flu
Source: CJ Entertainment