10 Korean sci-fi like The Silent Sea
Moupriya Banerjee
Starring Song Joong Ki, Kim Tae Ri, and more, this sci-fi depicts the story of a few space junk collectors who transform into warriors while protecting a mutated child
Image: Netflix
Space Sweepers
When a woman’s boyfriend goes missing, she teams up with a UFO enthusiast to find her man but soon stumbles upon a bunch of other mysteries
Image: Netflix
Glitch
Inspired by Pokémon Go!, this drama depicts a story of a unique world where the line between past and present blur out with a futuristic twist
Memories of the Alhambra
Image: tvN
When an accident turns a young woman into a hopeless half-human and half-spirit, he starts working with grip reapers, finding inspiration to live along the way
Image: MBC
Tomorrow
A bunch of modern-day detectives contact a policeman from decades ago through a mysterious walkie-talkie in order to solve unsolved crimes
Signal
Image: tvN
In a futuristic Korea, a ‘black knight’ delivers oxygen tanks to citizens in need of it, while ruthlessly encountering vicious criminals along the way
Black Knight
Image: Netflix
A woman claiming to be from the future tries to stop a scientist looking for clues about his brother’s death, with a warning that his inventions will lead to nuclear war
Sisyphus: The Myth
Image: JTBC
When a brain scientist loses his whole family in a mysterious accident, he sets to invent a technology that will give him access to their memories and clues
Dr. Brain
Image: Apple TV
A senior employee in an AI-powered company inserts a secret chip in refrigerators that scans the visitors’ faces
Please Don’t Date Him
Image: MBC
When a chaebol heir falls into a coma after getting brutally assaulted, his mom decides to clone him with a robot to protect the fortune
Are You Human?
Image: KBS2