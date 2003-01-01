10 Korean stars who started as child actors
From a most-sought-after child actress to a leading lady in dramas like My Demon, Lovers of The Red Sky, Backstreet Rookie, and more; Kim Yoo Jung transitioned into a top actress in her twenties
Image: Awesome Entertainment
Kim Yoo Jung
Debuting as child actress in Ten Minute Minor, Kim So Hyun rose to immense popularity with her leading role in super-hit period drama The Moon Embracing The Sun
Image: Kim So Hyun's official Instagram
Kim So Hyun
Moon Ga Young started her acting career in 2006 with a horror film To Sir, With Love, and went on to be a charming leading lady in dramas like True Beauty, Find Me in Your Memory, and more
Moon Ga Young
Image: KeyEast
The charming manager of Hotel Del Luna started his career at the age of 8, gradually paving his presence in TV industry with dramas like Link: eat, Love, Kill, My Absolute Boyfriend, and more
Yeo Jin Goo
Image: tvN
Park Shin Hye has been in the TV industry since her first drama Stairway to Heaven as a child actress in 2003 and now she has starred in leading dramas Doctor Slump, Sisyphus: The Myth, and more
Park Shin Hye
Image: S.A.L.T Entertainment
Debuting at the age of 5, she appeared as younger versions of many characters, seamlessly transforming into a charming leading lady in Castway Diva, Extraordinary Attorney Woo, and more
Park Eun Bin
Image: tvN
Jin Ji Hee as the spoiled kid of High Kick lives in our head rent-free, and now she is a prominent actress starring in dramas like The Penthouse, Perfect Marriage Revenge, and more
Jin Ji Hee
Image: C-jeS Studios
He accidentally landed in K-dramas when he was a kid, but gradually with his good look and talent, rose to fame, leading hit dramas like Moonshine, I’m Not A Robot, My Strange Hero, and more
Yoo Seung Ho
Image: YG Entertainment
Starting his acting career before 13, Lee Hyun Woo oscillated between music theater and TV, later landing in dramas like A Good Day to Be a Dog, The Liar and His Lover, and more
Lee Hyun Woo
Image: Awesome Entertainment
Click Here
Marking her big-screen debut at seven, Nam Ji Hyun starred as child actress in Queen Seondeok and later appeared in dramas like Suspicious Partner, Little Women, and more
Nam Ji Hyun
Image: SOOP Entertainment